Will Smith: Genie is trying to guide Aladdin to the truth of the greatness within him

Aladdin (1992) is just one of the Disney classic animated films to get a live-action treatment in the last few years. The live-action Aladdin is helmed by Guy Ritchie, known for Sherlock Holmes movies.

Aladdin stars Mena Massoud in the titular role while Naomi Scott plays the role of Princess Jasmine.

Will Smith plays the role of Genie, a character that the legendary comedian and actor Robin Williams made iconic by his performance in the original film. Smith’s portrayal of the role in the promos has evoked mixed reception.

Talking about the character, Smith said, “The Genie is both a trickster and a mentor, and he is trying to guide Aladdin to the truth of the greatness that’s already within him, and I love that idea. For me at this point in my life, I love playing a character that is trying to help a young boy become a man.”

He added, “Robin Williams did an absolutely brilliant job on the film, and it’s such a memorable performance, and for me, when I’m looking at a role—especially one that has nostalgic value to it—I ask myself, ‘Is there any meat left on the bone? What is it that I could add to the role?’ One of the major aspects was going from animation to live-action and the idea of being able to pay homage to the original character and to honor Robin, while at the same time giving a new voice to modernize the Genie. There was the potential to create something that did both of those things.”

Aladdin is scheduled to release in India on May 24.