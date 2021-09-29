Will Smith confirms open relationship with wife Jada Pinkett Smith, says they’ve both had sexual relationships outside marriage

Hollywood superstar Will Smith is opening up about his relationship with partner Jada Pinkett Smith in more detail after it was reported that Jada had a ‘romantic relationship’ with singer August Alsina while the pair was separated a few years ago.

While promoting his memoir Will, the actor told GQ that he and Jada have had an open marriage, where they have engaged in sexual relationships with other people outside the two of them. While Will did not go into the details, he did say that he had a difficult time wrapping his head around the concept at first because of his strict Christian upbringing. Meanwhile, Jada was more open to the idea as she had had family members who had dealt in unconventional relationships before.

Related Read | Will Smith’s daughter Willow Smith on her polyamorous lifestyle

Smith also opened up about his dream at one point of having a “harem of girlfriends,” which included A-lister Halle Berry. “I don’t know where I saw it or some s**t as a teenager, but the idea of traveling with 20 women that I loved and took care of and all of that, it seemed like a really great idea,” Smith is reported to have said.

Smith went on to add that marriage was not a ‘prison’ to him or either Jada Pinkett Smith, if anything, being honest with each other and themselves have strengthened their bond, the star stated. “Jada never believed in conventional marriage.… Jada had family members that had an unconventional relationship. So she grew up in a way that was very different than how I grew up. There were significant endless discussions about, what is relational perfection? What is the perfect way to interact as a couple? And for the large part of our relationship, monogamy was what we chose, not thinking of monogamy as the only relational perfection,” Smith told me. “We have given each other trust and freedom, with the belief that everybody has to find their own way. And marriage for us can’t be a prison. And I don’t suggest our road for anybody. I don’t suggest this road for anybody. But the experiences that the freedoms that we’ve given one another and the unconditional support, to me, is the highest definition of love.”