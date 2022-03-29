scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, March 29, 2022
Must Read

Will Smith-Chris Rock have made peace after Oscar 2022 slap, confirms Diddy: ‘They’re brothers’

Though Will Smith later apologised to the Academy and Rock, the 'Slapgate' left fans across the world divided.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
March 29, 2022 3:54:10 pm
oscars will smith jada chris rockWill Smith and Chris Rock made headlines post their onstage slap episode at Oscars 2022. (Photos: AP)

After an entire day of making news for their infamous slap episode on the stage of Oscars 2022, Will Smith and Chris Rock have made peace. This was confirmed by rapper Sean Combs aka P Diddy at the Vanity Fair Oscars bash. According to him, the problem between the two stars was “over”.

Diddy told PageSix, “That’s not a problem. That’s over. I can confirm that.” He added, “It’s all love. They’re brothers.”

Also read |Explained: What ‘consequences’ could Will Smith face for slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars?

At the 94th Academy Awards on Monday, Will Smith slapped Chris Rock after the comedian made some unsavoury comments about Jada Pinkett Smith. Will smacked Chris after the latter commented on his actor-wife Jada’s cropped hair. Jada suffers from an auto-immune disorder, alopecia, which causes hair loss and bald patches. The humour did not go down well with many including Will who stormed the stage from the audience and punched him. This came a little before he won his maiden Oscar for playing Richard Williams in King Richard.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“Keep my wife’s name out of your f*****g mouth,” yelled Will , forcing the producers to censor several seconds of audio from the televised broadcast in the United States.

Also read |Could Will Smith lose his Oscar for slapping Chris Rock? Here’s what the Academy said

Though Will Smith later apologised to the Academy while receiving the Best Actor trophy, it had left fans across the world divided by then. Will on Tuesday also posted an apology note on Instagram for Chris Rock and the Academy.

A video has gone viral from the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party in Hollywood, where we see Will dancing with his trophy to his own song, “Getting Jiggy With It”. Jada was seen at his side. Chris on the other side headed to Gucci’s 14th annual The Party post the Oscars 2022 event.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Ranveer Singh, Disha Patani, Shahid Kapoor
Ranveer Singh, Disha Patani, Shahid Kapoor: 10 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Mar 29: Latest News

Advertisement