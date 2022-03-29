Will Smith-Chris Rock have made peace after Oscar 2022 slap, confirms Diddy: ‘They’re brothers’

After an entire day of making news for their infamous slap episode on the stage of Oscars 2022, Will Smith and Chris Rock have made peace. This was confirmed by rapper Sean Combs aka P Diddy at the Vanity Fair Oscars bash. According to him, the problem between the two stars was “over”.

Diddy told PageSix, “That’s not a problem. That’s over. I can confirm that.” He added, “It’s all love. They’re brothers.”

At the 94th Academy Awards on Monday, Will Smith slapped Chris Rock after the comedian made some unsavoury comments about Jada Pinkett Smith. Will smacked Chris after the latter commented on his actor-wife Jada’s cropped hair. Jada suffers from an auto-immune disorder, alopecia, which causes hair loss and bald patches. The humour did not go down well with many including Will who stormed the stage from the audience and punched him. This came a little before he won his maiden Oscar for playing Richard Williams in King Richard.

“Keep my wife’s name out of your f*****g mouth,” yelled Will , forcing the producers to censor several seconds of audio from the televised broadcast in the United States.

Though Will Smith later apologised to the Academy while receiving the Best Actor trophy, it had left fans across the world divided by then. Will on Tuesday also posted an apology note on Instagram for Chris Rock and the Academy.

This is Will Smith dancing with his Oscar. It’s all love baby 👌👌 pic.twitter.com/ALZa29LX2s — Bestbrain🥇 (@Bestbrainnn) March 28, 2022

A video has gone viral from the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party in Hollywood, where we see Will dancing with his trophy to his own song, “Getting Jiggy With It”. Jada was seen at his side. Chris on the other side headed to Gucci’s 14th annual The Party post the Oscars 2022 event.