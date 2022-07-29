scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 29, 2022

Will Smith breaks silence over Oscar slap, apologises to Chris Rock: ‘I’m here whenever you are ready to talk’

Will Smith apologised to Chris Rock four months after he infamously slapped him at Oscars 2022. The Hollywood actor said he's "deeply remorseful", in an Instagram video.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 29, 2022 9:09:45 pm
will smith chris rock apologyWill Smith apologised to Chris Rock. (Photos: Instagram/Will Smith and AP/File)

Hollywood star Will Smith on Friday took to his Instagram handle to break the silence on his infamous Oscars slap. Smith, who won the Best Actor Oscar for King Richard, said he’s “deeply remorseful” for slapping presenter Chris Rock after the latter made fun of his wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

In a video posted on Instagram, Smith answered some questions that have been doing the rounds of the internet regarding his impending apology. The actor began by answering the question – “Why didn’t you apologize to Chris Rock in the acceptance speech?” In his reply, Smith said that he reached out to Rock, who wasn’t “ready to talk”. The Men in Black star added, “I will say to you, Chris, I apologize to you. My behavior was unacceptable and I am here whenever you are ready to talk.”

Also read |Chris Rock on Will Smith’s slap: ‘Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face’

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith)

Stand-up comedian and host Chris Rock poked fun at Jada Pinkett Smith‘s hair-loss, being unaware that she suffers from alopecia. This infuriated Will Smith who walked up to the Oscars stage and slapped Rock.

Read Will Smith’s full apology to Chris Rock:

“I was fogged out by that point. It is all fuzzy. I’ve reached out to Chris and the message that came back is that he’s not ready to talk. When he is, he will reach out. I will say to you, Chris, I apologize to you. My behavior was unacceptable and I am here whenever you are ready to talk. I want to apologize to Chris’s mother. I saw an interview [she] did, and that was one of the things I just didn’t realize. I wasn’t thinking, but how many people got hurt in that moment. I want to apologize to Chris’ mother, I want to apologize to Chris’s family, specifically Tony Rock. We had a great relationship. Tony Rock was my man. This is probably irreparable. I spent the last three months replaying and understanding the nuance and complexity of what happened in that moment. I’m not going to try to unpack all of that right now, but I can say to all of you, there is no part of me that thinks that was the right way to behave in that moment. No part of me that thinks that is the optimal way to handle a feeling of disrespect or insult.”

will smith chris rock oscars slap Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on Oscars 2022 stage. (Photo: Reuters/File)

In another part of the apology video, Will Smith added that his wife Jada Pinkett Smith had nothing to do with the slap. He said, “I made a choice of my own from my own experiences and from my history with Chris.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-July 29, 2022: Why you should read ‘MiG-21 crash or Flying Coffi...Premium
UPSC Key-July 29, 2022: Why you should read ‘MiG-21 crash or Flying Coffi...
Why Olena Zelenska’s Vogue photoshoot makes us uncomfortablePremium
Why Olena Zelenska’s Vogue photoshoot makes us uncomfortable
Europe’s forgotten conflict that threatens the survival of BosniaPremium
Europe’s forgotten conflict that threatens the survival of Bosnia
With tea, talk and idlis, protesting MPs brave rain, mosquitoes, ‘indiffe...Premium
With tea, talk and idlis, protesting MPs brave rain, mosquitoes, ‘indiffe...
Also read |Will Smith gets 10-year Oscars ban over Chris Rock slap

Smith also mentioned how his Oscar win got “tarnished” because of his own misdoing. “To all my fellow nominees, this is a community. It’s like, I won because you voted for me and it breaks my heart to have stolen and tarnished your moment,” he said.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

Most Popular

1

Smriti Irani defamation suit: Amid bar row, Delhi HC asks Congress leaders to remove social media posts

2

Man stabbed to death outside Mangaluru shop, third murder in district in 8 days

3

Ek Villain Returns movie review: Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham’s film sinks to a new low

4

Expunge Nirmala Sitharaman's and Piyush Goyal's remarks on Sonia: Congress to Rajya Sabha chair

5

Explained: Why an aircraft carrier matters, even more so that it is Made in India

Featured Stories

Covid despair -- and hope
Covid despair -- and hope
Young and waiting: India's public examination and recruitment system is f...
Young and waiting: India's public examination and recruitment system is f...
Explained: The tax evasion case against Shakira in Spain, for which she c...
Explained: The tax evasion case against Shakira in Spain, for which she c...
Another MiG-21 crash: India's fleet, past accidents, and future phase-out
Another MiG-21 crash: India's fleet, past accidents, and future phase-out
In Partha Chatterjee’s eclipse, the rising sun of Abhishek Banerjee
In Partha Chatterjee’s eclipse, the rising sun of Abhishek Banerjee
'Thanda karke khao’: Why BJP is unfazed about Maharashtra Cabinet expansi...
'Thanda karke khao’: Why BJP is unfazed about Maharashtra Cabinet expansi...
1482 websites were blocked by IT Ministry in 2022, RTI reveals

1482 websites were blocked by IT Ministry in 2022, RTI reveals

1st T20I: Rohit hits fifty as IND look to accelerate
LIVE UPDATES

1st T20I: Rohit hits fifty as IND look to accelerate

After 10-day ‘battle’ with tenant, elderly couple move into their flat
Noida

After 10-day ‘battle’ with tenant, elderly couple move into their flat

Why you should read ‘MiG-21 crash or Flying Coffin’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘MiG-21 crash or Flying Coffin’

Premium
Uddhav's nephew joins hands with Maharashtra CM Shinde

Uddhav's nephew joins hands with Maharashtra CM Shinde

Renuka Singh Thakur rips through Australia in Birmingham
CWG | Women's Cricket

Renuka Singh Thakur rips through Australia in Birmingham

Shakira could face over 8 years in prison; here's why
Explained

Shakira could face over 8 years in prison; here's why

Soumitra Chatterjee, Naseeruddin make this legal drama engaging
A Holy Conspiracy review

Soumitra Chatterjee, Naseeruddin make this legal drama engaging

Why Ukraine Prez, First Lady's Vogue photoshoot makes us uncomfortable
Opinion

Why Ukraine Prez, First Lady's Vogue photoshoot makes us uncomfortable

Premium
Europe's forgotten conflict that threatens the survival of Bosnia
Express Research

Europe's forgotten conflict that threatens the survival of Bosnia

Premium
Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Dhanush turns 39: Meet the ‘cool dad’ to Yatra and Linga
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jul 29: Latest News
Advertisement