Will Ryan Gosling be a part of Thor Love and Thunder?

Ryan Gosling was spotted with filmmaker Taika Waititi in Los Angeles. A portal called Just Jared has put up photos of the Blade Runner 2049 star and Thor: Love and Thunder filmmaker.

Now, this meeting could be something casual, but several of their fans on social media think otherwise. Did Ryan Gosling met Waititi for a role in one of Waititi’s films?

One of Waititi’s next project is Thor: Love and Thunder, the fourth film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Thor franchise. Could Gosling be a part of the film’s cast?

MCU has become huge, and is going to get only bigger. With A-list actors like Angelina Jolie taking a plunge, soon we will be hard pressed to find a Hollywood actor who has not played at least a guest role in MCU films. Gosling’s entry into the MCU wouldn’t be a surprise.

The role could also be for Waititi’s other upcoming film, Next Goal Wins — a feature adaptation of 2014 documentary of the same name.

Gosling was last seen in Damien Chazelle’s First Man, a biographical film on Neil Armstrong, the astronaut on Apollo 11 mission, who became the first man to walk on the Moon.

In Thor: Love and Thunder, Chris Hemsworth will reprise the role of Thor and Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie will make a comeback too. But most important of it all is Natalie Portman returning as not just Jane Foster but as a female Thor.

Thor: Love and Thunder will release on November 5, 2021.