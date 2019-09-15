Will Robert Downey Jr appear in Black Widow movie?

Robert Downey Jr will reportedly appear in the role of Tony Stark/Iron Man one last time in the upcoming Black Widow movie, a report in Deadline said. The actor played the much-loved Marvel Cinematic Universe character for more than a decade from 2008’s Iron Man to 2019’s Avengers: Endgame.

The report does not make it clear how big a role would that be.

Although Tony Stark died after undoing Thanos’ snap in the final act of Endgame, he can still appear in Black Widow as the film is set in set after the events of Captain America: Civil War and before Avengers: Infinity War.

Tony’s body was damaged by the energy of the Infinity Stones, which are basically the essence of the universe.

Scarlett Johansson’s Soviet spy turned S.H.I.E.L.D agent Natasha Romanoff or Black Widow also died in Endgame. She sacrificed herself so that the other Avengers could acquire the Soul Stone to undo the snap.

Directed by Cate Shortland and written by Jac Schaeffer and Ned Benson, Black Widow stars David Harbour, Florence Pugh, O-T Fagbenle and Rachel Weisz. The film releases on May 1, 2020.