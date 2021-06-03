Will Loki team up with Doctor Strange and Scarlet Witch to save the universe? Fan theories that will make your head spin

He’s the kind of villain the fans love. Loki, played by Tom Hiddleston, was introduced by Marvel as the bad guy in Thor, but he quickly grew into a fan-favourite. Though the God Of Mischief has ‘died’ many times, fans as well as Hiddleston assumed that Avengers: Infinity War was the last bow of the character, as Thanos (Josh Brolin) killed him in front of his brother Thor (Chris Hemsworth). Well, during the Time Heist in Avengers: Endgame, Loki was seen escaping with the Tesseract in 2012, leading to a whole new world of possibilities.

And now, he has his own eponymous show, which will be airing in June. The trailers and teasers have kept the fans speculating, though the makers are keeping mum about the plot details. Fans have come up with some incredible theories, and while some of them aren’t entirely plausible, we would sure like to believe it.

Does Loki have the Time Stone?

A fan wrote on Reddit, “Weeks ago we saw a concept art of LOKI Disney+ series, where he is walking on streets of NY ,1970. Now, this raise a question- didn’t Loki escaped with space stone in Endgame? How can he time travel with space stone anyway? Here’s my theory, when Thanos destroyed the stones , all 5 stones were destroyed except time stone. TIME is indestructible so instead of being destroyed, it was transported to another timeline perhaps ancient era and thats where LOKI comes into play. He find the time stone using tesseract and begins travelling throughout history altering past major past events e,g. One we saw in concept art.

This is rather far-fetched, as this means that this is Loki from an alternate timeline and by that understanding, the Time Stone would have had to be in Ancient One’s possession, along with the fact that the Tesseract cannot be used for time travel purposes.

Multiple Lokis?

Could the hooded figure be Loki? The new series could see Loki facing alternate versions of himself and that would be a lot of fun to watch. Fans believe that this path could lead to redemption of sorts for Loki and it could mean that he is the saviour of the Avengers at some point in history.

A Doctor Strange and Scarlet Witch team up!

WandaVision already made several references to the Doctor Strange sequel. Fans are sure that Loki might just team up with the duo. This is quite likely to happen as it’s confirmed that Loki ties into the sequel. A fan suggests that the villain Nightmare is actually creating havoc in the universe, and Loki can team up with Doctor Strange and Wanda. The fan wrote, “Nightmare is reportedly going to be the villain of the Doctor Strange sequel and yes, he’s a classic Doctor Strange bad guy. But he’s also, arguably, Loki’s nemesis and has fought the God of Mischief several times in the comics, especially in his solo series. We know Scarlet Witch is going to team up with Doctor Strange in his sequel. This might suggest some kind of threat that forces all sorcerers to team up (perhaps Strange has to recruit sorcerers from other universes, kinda like in a recent comic, and that’s how he runs into Loki?). In any case, Wanda and Loki have recently teamed up with Strange in the comics, so maybe this’ll be a case of corporate synergy.”

Loki could even return to the main timeline, which is also equally possible, which means that he would be back in the MCU.

Loki will release on Disney Plus, Hotstar on June 9. Wednesdays just got better.