Will Daniel Radcliffe play Wolverine in MCU? Here’s what the actor has to say

Disney’s takeover of Fox properties gave it possession of X-Men and Fantastic Four, and now it is only a matter of time before those characters enter MCU. We know that except for Deadpool, every other character will be recast. And that includes the Wolverine, a role that Hugh Jackman played so well that it is hard to conceive anybody else as the mutant.

But there is a section of fans that has decided a particular actor to replace Jackman. The actor in question is Daniel Radcliffe. There have been rumours swirling around online forums and social media sites about the actor’s casting, and now the English actor, best known for playing the titular role in Harry Potter movies, has responded.

He said while speaking to Jimmy Fallon, “This is something that has, like, come up every so often for the last few years. And every time it comes up, I’m like, ‘That’s not true. There’s nothing behind that.’ And everyone’s like, ‘Oh, he said it might be true.’ And I’m like, ‘No, I didn’t. I said the opposite of that.’”

He added, “And then, like, every so often, I’ll get bored answering questions in a sensible way so I’ll make a joke, and every time I make a joke, I’m like, ‘Why did you do that? That’s gonna set–’ So the other day I was like, ‘prove me wrong, Marvel.’ And then that has ignited a whole thing.”

The Radcliffe-Wolverine rumours predate Disney’s Fox acquisition and they existed even before Jackman’s swansong with 2017’s Logan released. Jackman, on his part, has also denied that he will don the role again.

Radcliffe also said that he is flattered that there are people who think he can play a character that Jackman also played. “I mean anything that implies the fleetingest similarity to Hugh Jackman is incredibly flattering. So I am happy with that,” he said.

Radcliffe has meanwhile also said he will not return to Harry Potter anytime soon either. In a recent interaction with the New York Times, Radcliffe was asked whether he would be interested in a film adaptation of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, a two-part play penned by the franchise creator JK Rowling, Jack Thorne, and John Tiffany set in the same world.

He said, “This isn’t the answer that anybody’s going to want, but I think I was so able to go back and enjoy it because it’s not a part of my day-to-day life anymore. I’m getting to a point where I feel like I made it out of Potter okay and I’m really happy with where I am now, and to go back would be such a massive change to my life.”