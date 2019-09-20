Will continue to chase the aesthetic of digital cinema: Ang Lee on Gemini Man

Oscar-winning filmmaker Ang Lee says he was drawn to Gemini Man, which will see Will Smith’s deadly assassin battle his younger clone, as it gave him a chance to experiment with the aesthetic of digital cinema and high frame rates.

Lee, who has always sought diversity in his filmography, already experimented with high frame rates in Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk though it was not successful.

In Life of Pi, for which he won the best director Oscar, he explored the 3D technology and in Gemini Man by Paramount Pictures, he is looking forward to the challenge of digitally creating the younger version of Smith.

“I’ll continue to chase the aesthetic of digital cinema. It has an aesthetic that’s worth grasping. We’ve been imitating film and that’s not right. You can use it as a reference, but it’s a different medium,” he was quoted as saying by Variety.

His experiment with high frame rates may not have yielded desired results in Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk but the director believes it is “full of potential”.

“I believe in it. It’s a new medium. It’s full of potential. It’s a new language. If it’s not me, somebody else will figure it out,” he said.

Lee is hopeful that the audiences will watch Gemini Man in high frame rates and in 3D when it releases.

“The theatrical experience should be more than telling a story,” he added.

Also starring Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Clive Owen and Benedict Wong, the film, distributed exclusively in India by Viacom18 Studios, releases on October 11.