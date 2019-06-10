Will Avengers Endgame top Avatar at the global box office?

As Avengers: Endgame draws near to breaking the record of Avatar for the biggest global box office haul in the history of cinema, it also seems to be slowing down considerably. This being summer, new big releases from other studios and even from Disney itself has made things difficult for the grand Marvel event movie that is nevertheless surviving so far.

Until now, Endgame has earned 2.73 billion dollars. This is another step into making the biggest box office record. James Cameron’s science-fiction blockbuster Avatar made 2.78 million dollars when it exited the theatres.

A week after its release, it seemed nearly certain that Endgame would get past Avatar at the global box office within a month, other films soon began to eat into the pie as well and Endgame’s collections slumped more than what the predictions said.

Now, there is no certainty of either possibilities. Endgame has minted 824.36 million dollars in its domestic market, and trails behind Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

In the overseas markets, its collection stands at 1.90 billion dollars, which is also behind Avatar’s 2.02 billion dollars. Endgame had surpassed the James Cameron directorial in domestic collections earlier.

Avengers: Endgame followed up the events in Avengers: Infinity War, in which the purple demigod Mad Titan extinguished half of all the universe’s life in one snap. This also included some major superheroes like Peter Parker/Spider-Man, Doctor Strange, T’Challa/Black Panther, Peter Quill/Star-Lord and so forth.

Endgame received glowing critical reviews, earning a 94 percent rating at Rotten Tomatoes, highest for any Avengers film. The critical consensus reads, “Exciting, entertaining, and emotionally impactful, Avengers: Endgame does whatever it takes to deliver a satisfying finale to Marvel’s epic Infinity Saga.”