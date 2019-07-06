Will Avengers Endgame’s re-release in India help it beat Avatar?

Avengers: Endgame has gotten a limited re-release in India. The mega superhero blockbuster has laid to dust several box office records around the world but one, the biggest one, still eludes it. It is 20 odd million dollars behind James Cameron’s science fiction epic Avatar’s worldwide total.

Endgame has collected 2.767 billion dollars globally and lags behind Avatar’s 2.788 billion dollars as per Box Office Mojo. While the difference might have seemed negligible a month ago, it has become huge that Endgame is crawling to bridge now.

The film’s re-release began first in the United States on June 28 and has been since then extended to some other select markets. The re-release contains some additional content totalling 6-minute footage.

There are three scenes — the first one is a tribute to late Marvel Comics legend Stan Lee; then there is an unfinished (with unfinished effects) deleted scene featuring the Hulk. The final scene is the opening of Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Historically, India is an important market for Marvel Studios films and superhero films in general. But it is still nowhere near, say, China, which usually ends up as the second most crucial market after North America for Hollywood.

Infinity War was also re-released after its theatrical run had ended, but only in Hindi. The re-release did not do affect the film’s Indian total much, let alone its global box office performance, which is what the film needs right now.

According to Forbes, the film grossed 6.1 million dollars in the domestic market (North America) and 2.3 million dollars overseas over the last weekend. Many believe that the motive of the re-release was not to top Avatar (since Disney owns both MCU and the Avatar franchise after its Fox acquisition anyway), but to promote Spider-Man: Far From Home. If that is the case, then it appears Disney and Marvel Studios’ decision succeeded.