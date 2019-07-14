Will Avengers Endgame end up 15 million dollars short of Avatar at worldwide box office?

Fans have been waiting, it seems, since forever for Avengers: Endgame to overtake Avatar at the global box office, but now it is almost certain that the film will fall short. But before its bids adieu, it has achieved one more feat.

So far, Endgame has earned 2.775 billion dollars at the worldwide box office. The James Cameron directorial earned Rs 2.788 billion dollars.

Endgame has crossed the 850 million dollar mark at the domestic (North American) box office. Here, too, Endgame will end up as the runner up to Disney’s own Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which earned almost a 100 million dollar more (936 million dollars).

Endgame was re-released in select markets by Marvel Studios to chiefly promote Spider-Man: Far From Home. Endgame’s re-release began first in the United States on June 28 and has been since then extended to some other select markets, including India.

The re-release contains some additional content worth a total of six minutes of footage. This includes a tribute to late Marvel Comics legend Stan Lee, a deleted scene featuring the Hulk with unfinished effects as well as the opening of Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Avengers: Endgame is the best-reviewed film in the Avengers franchise. It earned a 94 per cent score at Rotten Tomatoes. The consensus reads, “Exciting, entertaining, and emotionally impactful, Avengers: Endgame does whatever it takes to deliver a satisfying finale to Marvel’s epic Infinity Saga.”