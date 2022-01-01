Will Arnett replaces disgraced Armie Hammer in Taika Waititi’s sports drama Next Goal Wins

Canadian actor-comedian Will Arnett has replaced Armie Hammer in New Zealand filmmaker Taika Waititi’s sports comedy-drama Next Goal Wins, reported Deadline.

Hammer, known for films such as The Social Network, The Man from U.N.C.L.E. and Call Me By Your Name, has been surrounded by controversy ever since he was accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women in January last year. In March a woman alleged that he “violently” raped her in 2017.

Will Arnett, whose best known works include the sitcom Arrested Development and animated tragicomedy series BoJack Horseman (voice role), will step in for Hammer’s role in the Waititi movie.

Next Goal Wins is based on the 2014 documentary of the same name by Mike Brett and Steve Jamison. It also stars Elizabeth Moss, Oscar Knightley, David Fane, Beulah Koale, Lehi Falepapalangi, Semu Filipo, Uli Latukefu, Rachel House, Kaimana, Chris Alosio, Rhys Darby and Angus Sampson. It is based on the American Samoa football team’s journey under Dutch-American coach Thomas Rongen, played by Michael Fassbender in the film.

Earlier Hammer has also been replaced by Miles Teller in Paramount Plus’ The Offer series, which is about the making of iconic gangster movie The Godfather.

He was dropped from the lead role of Brad Reid in thriller The Billion Dollar Spy after allegations came out.

Director Waititi also has Thor: Love and Thunder in his kitty, which is the fourth Thor movie in MCU. It will hit theaters on July 8.