Here is why Steven Soderbergh’s Contagion is gaining popularity amid coronavirus outbreak

Contagion released in 2011. Contagion released in 2011.

A Hollywood disaster thriller Contagion from the year 2011 has suddenly gained popularity amid the coronavirus outbreak. The Steven Soderbergh directorial was penned by Scott Z Burns.

The huge ensemble starcast boasts of names like Marion Cotillard, Matt Damon, Laurence Fishburne, Jude Law, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Kate Winslet.

Many have noticed uncanny parallels between the film’s story and the current reality. Contagion was about the spread of a virus which causes a dangerous disease, the attempts by medical experts and authorities to contain it and the subsequent social disarray.

The full synopsis read, “Contagion follows the rapid progress of a lethal airborne virus that kills within days. As the fast-moving epidemic grows, the worldwide medical community races to find a cure and control the panic that spreads faster than the virus itself. At the same time, ordinary people struggle to survive in a society coming apart.”

Contagion received positive reviews from critics, who praised the story and performances.

On Rotten Tomatoes, the film holds an impressive 85 per cent rating. The critical consensus reads, “Tense, tightly plotted, and bolstered by a stellar cast, Contagion is an exceptionally smart — and scary — disaster movie.”

On a budget of 60 million dollars, the film grossed 136.51 million dollars

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd