Why Scarlett Johansson is suing Disney, how much did she lose due to Black Widow’s streaming release

Scarlett Johansson, best known for playing the role of Natasha Romanoff or Black Widow in Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, has sued the parent company of Marvel Studios, Disney, for breaching the terms of her contract. The actor, whose first and likely last standalone MCU movie Black Widow was released simultaneously in theatres and on Disney+’s PVOD service, Premier Access.

As reported by Wall Street Journal, a source close to the actor claimed that the simultaneous online release led to a loss of $50 million (app Rs 370 crore) to the actor.

Here is everything you should know about the case:

What is the reason behind Scarlett Johansson’s lawsuit?

As per the lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, the contract that Johansson had signed when she agreed to star in a standalone Black Widow movie was breached when Disney decided on a hybrid theatrical and streaming release model for the movie. The lawsuit further alleges that Disney wanted to use the movie and ScarJo’s star power to promote Disney+, its streaming service.

Why did Disney choose a hybrid release for Black Widow?

The easy and perhaps answer to this would be, the studio has had success with simultaneous releases (Mulan, Raya and the Last Dragon, and Cruella) before. Those who did not feel safe to venture out could pay for the movie and watch it from the comfort of their bed. And also, as the lawsuit says it was an easy way to increase Disney+ subscriptions and take on Netflix on its own turf. Disney’s rival Warner Bros had earlier made waves in December 2020 by announcing that its every 2021 movie will have a hybrid theatrical and HBO Max release. This also may have prompted Disney’s decision.

What is Disney’s response?

Disney’s response to the lawsuit has been surprisingly combative. It dismissed it by saying there is no “merit whatsoever to this filing. The lawsuit is especially sad and distressing in its callous disregard for the horrific and prolonged global effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Disney has fully complied with Ms. Johansson’s contract and furthermore, the release of Black Widow on Disney+ with Premier Access has significantly enhanced her ability to earn additional compensation on top of the $20M she has received to date.”

How much money did Scarlett Johansson lose?

It is not clear yet, but Disney’s statement does say Scarlett’s salary from the box office was $20 million. This is likely not including the bonuses actors get after a film’s grosses go beyond expectations. Black Widow, however, after a huge global opening (biggest for a pandemic) has slowed down considerably and has collected $319.45 million after its July 9 release date. But ScarJo is miffed by the fact that Disney decided to go with a limited release when not all theatres in the world and even North America are open due to impact of Covid-19.

The Wall Street Journal, which broke the news of the lawsuit, reports that sources close to Johansson estimate that the decision to release the film concurrently on Disney Plus resulted in $50 million in lost bonuses, reported Variety.

“Why would Disney forgo hundreds of millions of dollars in box office receipts by releasing the Picture in theatres at a time when it knew the theatrical market was ‘weak,’ rather than waiting a few months for that market to recover? On information and belief, the decision to do so was made at least in part because Disney saw the opportunity to promote its flagship subscription service using the Picture and Ms. Johansson, thereby attracting new paying monthly subscribers, retaining existing ones, and establishing Disney+ as a must-have service in an increasingly competitive marketplace,” says the lawsuit (quoted by The Hollywood Reporter).

However, Disney’s statement, despite its aggressive nature, does suggest that Scarlett stood to gain more compensation on top of her salary. The studio may have included the line just to appease the actor, however, and that may not have been part of the deal.

Warner Bros as per THR had to pay about $200 million to actors and directors like Gal Gadot, Patty Jenkins, and Will Smith as compensation.

What is the significance of the lawsuit?

The lawsuit is not limited to Scarlett or Disney. It affects the whole entertainment business and the overarching theatrical vs streaming debate. Many established filmmakers have expressed fears that the theatrical model was not robust to begin with, and is now dying a slow, lingering death due to the pandemic. After the WB’s decision, Christopher Nolan, who has been with the studio for almost his entire career, reacted with disbelief and shock. He told ETOnline, “In 2021, they’ve got some of the top filmmakers in the world, they’ve got some of the biggest stars in the world who worked for years in some cases on these projects very close to their hearts that are meant to be big-screen experiences. They’re meant to be out there for the widest possible audiences… and now they’re being used as a loss-leader for the streaming service — for the fledgling streaming service — without any consultation.”

Other filmmakers are more traditionally-minded and prefer the theatrical model than streaming, expressed dismay at the decision. They see it as the final nail in the coffin of theatrical business.

Are there any upcoming Marvel movies that will go a similar route?

Not that we know of. The upcoming Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will have a 45-day theatrical release window, after which it will go to Disney+. Eternals and Spider-Man: No Way Home are also expected to follow the same model. The latest Disney movie to have a simultaneous release was Jungle Cruise, which released on Friday.