Here is why Chris Evans went to therapy before becoming Captain America

Chris Evans played the role of Captain America for the last time in Avengers: Endgame earlier this year. While he may potentially appear in guest roles as the righteous and patriotic superhero, he will no longer headline a movie.

Nearly everyone who has witnessed Evans as Cap is in love with the actor’s performance. However, the actor revealed he was “apprehensive” about taking up the role. He also had had a bad experience with a Marvel superhero before (Human Torch in Fantastic Four and Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer).

During an interview with We Got This Covered conducted around the release of Captain America: The First Avenger, Evans said, “I went [to therapy] because I was very apprehensive about taking the movie, I was nervous about the lifestyle change, about the commitment. You know, it’s six movies, that can last 10 years. I love making movies but I’m not dead set on being a gigantic movie star. I like to have the option to walk away if I want, with a six picture deal, you can’t walk away.

He added, “I also like having anonymity, I’ve managed to work and kind of stay under the radar. You know, I’m not on top of everyone’s list and I can’t make any movie I want. I can make some and I make a decent living, but I can still go to a ballgame or Disney world. Losing that and having to change my lifestyle was just terrifying. I said no the first few times because I was scared to do it. The more I spoke to people about it though, the more they said that I can’t make a decision based on fear.”

Evans said that he kept denying the role but the execs at Marvel Studios were insistent. “When I finally agreed to do it, I needed to fix my brain and find out why I was so scared so I went to therapy. It’s not like there were giant breakthroughs in the therapy either, it was just nice talking,” he said.

After The First Avenger, Evans donned the role in The Avengers, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

Evans was last seen handing his signature vibranium shield to Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson/Falcon at the end of Avengers: Endgame. He is an old man now, as a consequence of having that promised dance and living his life with his love Hayley Atwel’s Peggy Carter by going back in time.