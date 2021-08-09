Why Alan Cumming told Harry Potter producers to ‘f*** off’ when offered role of Gilderoy Lockhart

Alan Cumming claims he was being offered a lower salary for the role. (Photo: AP and Warner Bros)

Scottish actor Alan Cumming has revealed that he told the producers of the Harry Potter franchise to f*** off when he was offered the role of Gilderoy Lockhart. He said this in an interview with The Telegraph.

Cumming, who known for his work in television, film and theatre, told the publication, “I didn’t turn it down. I told them to f— off!”. His reason was that they were lying about being out of budget and were offering him less money than the other candidate, Rupert Everett.

The highly profitable Harry Potter films were based on JK Rowling’s fantasy series. They were about a world in which magic and magical schools exist and non-magical people, known as muggles or no-maj, are unaware of their existence.

Gilderoy Lockhart, eventually played by Kenneth Branagh, was introduced as a half-blood wizard and Professor of Defence Against the Dark Arts at Hogwarts with numerous awards and other accomplishments but was later revealed to be just a pompous, boastful person who stole other people’s achievements and made actual achievers forget what they had done using memory charms.

Cumming added, “They wanted me and Rupert Everett to do a screen test, and they said they couldn’t pay me more than a certain sum, they just didn’t have any more money in the budget. And I had the same agent as Rupert, who of course, they were going to pay more. Blatantly lying, stupidly lying, as well. Like, if you’re going to lie, be clever about it. I said, tell them to f*** right off. And thought, well Rupert’s going to get the part. They made him screen test, and I remember he brought his own wig. And then they f***ing gave it to Kenneth Branagh, came out of the shadows.”

Cumming can currently be seen in Apple TV Plus series Schmigadoon.