scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 05, 2022

Who will be the next James Bond? Producers mull choice as film franchise turns 60

Sean Connery first played the fictional spy created by author Ian Fleming. He was followed by George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan and, finally, Daniel Craig.

Sean Connery, Daniel CraigSean Connery was the first actor to play James Bond, and Daniel Craig was the latest actor to play the spy. (Photo: United Artists/MGM)

James Bond, the martini-drinking, tuxedo-wearing British secret agent, celebrates 60 years on the silver screen on Wednesday — but who will be the next actor to take on the iconic role?

According to sibling Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, the search for a new actor has not even begun following Daniel Craig’s final outing as the suave superspy in 2021 film No Time to Die.

“We won’t actually be really looking for an actor for some time,” Broccoli said in an interview ahead of the 60th anniversary of the world premiere of Dr. No, the first Bond film.

Also Read |Explained: The legacy of James Bond

“What we have to do is start a whole new reinvention, which is what’s exciting about being at this place now,” added Broccoli.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Telangana plot accused had twice tried to join terror outfits abroad, sto...Premium
Telangana plot accused had twice tried to join terror outfits abroad, sto...
Split on method to name new Supreme Court judges, CJI sends 2nd note to C...Premium
Split on method to name new Supreme Court judges, CJI sends 2nd note to C...
MNREGA worker breaks national record in men’s 35km race walkPremium
MNREGA worker breaks national record in men’s 35km race walk
Over-reach, will stay out, Election Commission told Supreme Court before ...Premium
Over-reach, will stay out, Election Commission told Supreme Court before ...

But as fans continue to speculate about who will be cast in one of Hollywood’s most sought-after roles, what characteristics are the producers looking for in the next actor to play Bond?

“We want, first of all, a good actor, an actor who is just not necessarily an action actor, but someone who can play what we hope will be the demanding roles that we write in the scripts,” Michael G. Wilson said.

“That’s certainly, I think, number one, but it’s so hard to … I mean, if you look at the actors who portrayed Bond, it’s very hard to pin down any common characteristic,” he added.

Advertisement

Sean Connery first played the fictional spy created by author Ian Fleming. He was followed by George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan and, finally, Daniel Craig.

Barbara Broccoli said choosing the right actor was paramount to the franchise’s success.

“Thank goodness they cast Sean Connery originally because I think if it had not been him, who knows whether we’d still be here 60 years afterwards. And each one of the actors has transformed the series in a new direction, kept them fresh and relevant for the time.”

First published on: 05-10-2022 at 07:09:08 pm
Next Story

Harish Kalyan announces engagement to Narmada Udaykumar: ‘With a heart full of happiness…’

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha
Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal wedding: Here are some cute moments from their pre-wedding celebrations
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Oct 05: Latest News
Advertisement