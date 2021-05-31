Who was Joe Lara?

Joe Lara is presumed to be dead after being in a plane crash that happened on Saturday. (Photos: Keller Siegel Entertainment and Life with Gwen and Joe)

Actor Joe Lara, who is presumed dead along with seven other people after a plane crashed in a lake near Nashville city on Saturday, was best known for his role as Tarzan in the once-popular American TV series Tarzan: The Epic Adventures.

Born on October 2, 1962 in San Diego, California, Joe first appeared in the 1988 movie Night Wars as an unnamed American solider. In 1989, the actor had a major breakthrough as he cleared the audition for a TV movie on Tarzan called Tarzan in Manhattan. He landed the lead role.

Post Tarzan in Manhattan, he was seen in two more TV movies called Gunsmoke: The Last Apache and Danger Island. He returned as Tarzan in the show Tarzan: The Epic Adventures in 1996. Joe was also popular for having appeared in many actioners over the years like Steel Frontier, Armstrong, Warhead among others. In 2002, Joe quit acting to pursue a career in his second love, country music.

Joe Lara tied the knot with author Gwen Shamblin in 2018. The couple are survived by two children from Gwen’s first marriage.