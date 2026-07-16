Who plays who in Christopher Nolan’s IMAX epic The Odyssey?

Based on Homer’s Greek epic, Christopher Nolan’s long-awaited The Odyssey arrives in theatres this Friday. Marking a historic milestone in filmmaking, it is the first feature film to be shot entirely using IMAX cameras. The film follows Odysseus, the King of Ithaca, as he embarks on an arduous journey home after the Trojan War, an odyssey that has, over centuries, come to represent exile, endurance and the enduring human desire to return home.

Backed by an ensemble cast featuring Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong’o, Robert Pattinson, Tom Holland, Charlize Theron, Jon Bernthal, Benny Safdie, Himesh Patel and others, The Odyssey has already generated overwhelmingly positive first reactions from early screenings in India and overseas. Following the blockbuster success of Oppenheimer, Nolan’s latest is expected to open to a massive box office response. Ahead of its release, here’s a look at the key characters and the actors bringing them to life.

Matt Damon as King Odysseus

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The ruler of Ithaca and the strategist credited with devising the legendary Trojan Horse, Odysseus is the central figure of the story. After the fall of Troy, he sets out on a perilous voyage to reunite with his wife, Penelope, and his son, Telemachus, whom he left behind as an infant. His journey is marked by relentless trials, forcing him to confront both mythical creatures and divine interventions as he struggles to find his way home.

Anne Hathaway as Penelope

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The Queen of Ithaca, Penelope has spent two decades waiting for Odysseus’ return. In his absence, more than a hundred suitors occupy the palace, consuming the kingdom’s wealth while competing for her hand in marriage. Refusing to give up hope, she clings to the promise Odysseus made before leaving for war, believing that one day he will return.

Tom Holland as Telemachus

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Odysseus’ only son, Telemachus has no memory of his father, having been a baby when the king departed for Troy. As the threat posed by the suitors grows, he embarks on a journey of his own to uncover the truth about Odysseus and bring him back to Ithaca.

Robert Pattinson as Antinous

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Among the 108 suitors seeking Penelope’s hand and the throne of Ithaca, Antinous emerges as the principal antagonist within the kingdom. Viewing Telemachus as the only obstacle to his ambitions, he seeks to eliminate the young prince and claim Odysseus’ crown.

Zendaya as Athena

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The goddess of wisdom, strategy and warfare, Athena, daughter of Zeus, serves as Odysseus’ divine protector. Throughout his journey, she repeatedly intervenes to guide, support and safeguard him against overwhelming odds.

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Charlize Theron as Calypso

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A nymph in Greek mythology, Calypso keeps Odysseus on the island of Ogygia for seven years. She offers him immortality if he agrees to remain with her forever, delaying his long-awaited return to Ithaca.

Jon Bernthal as Menelaus

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The King of Sparta, husband of Helen and brother of Agamemnon, Menelaus was one of the principal Greek leaders during the Trojan War. In Odysseus’ absence, he becomes an important figure in Telemachus’ search, offering him the first credible evidence that his father is still alive.

Lupita Nyong’o as Helen and Clytemnestra

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In a dual role, Lupita Nyong’o portrays Helen, whose abduction sparked the Trojan War, and Clytemnestra, Helen’s sister and the wife of Agamemnon.

John Leguizamo as Eumaeus

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A loyal swineherd from Ithaca, Eumaeus remains steadfast in his faith that Odysseus will return, even after many others lose hope. In Nolan’s adaptation, the character is depicted as nearly blind.

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Benny Safdie as Agamemnon

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Agamemnon, King of Mycenae and commander of the Greek forces during the Trojan War, is also the husband of Clytemnestra and brother of Menelaus.

Himesh Patel as Eurylochus

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Odysseus’ trusted second-in-command, Eurylochus accompanies him through many of the expedition’s greatest challenges, from confronting the Cyclops to descending into Hades.

Also Read | Ahead of The Odyssey, ranking Christopher Nolan’s movies, from Memento to Oppenheimer

‘Among the first audiences in the world to see the film’

The Odyssey had its world premiere in Mumbai last Friday, making India the first country to screen the film ahead of its global theatrical release. The special IMAX screening at Lower Parel was attended by Christopher Nolan, producer Emma Thomas, and lead actors Matt Damon and Tom Holland.

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Addressing the audience after the screening, Nolan reflected on premiering one of his films in India for the first time. “This is not the first time I’ve been to Mumbai, but it is the first time I’ve had the chance to launch a film here. So, you are amongst the first audiences in the world to see this film.” He then jokingly turned to the audience and asked, “By the way, did you like the film? So, just a quick question, who was better, Matt or Tom?”

As the audience applauded both actors, Nolan smiled and responded, “I can’t determine that. They’re both fantastic. Thank you so much for being here. Thank you for welcoming us. It’s always a thrill to be in India. I’ve had the pleasure of filming here twice, once in Jaipur, once in Mumbai. Every time I come here, it’s very, very special. For many years, I’ve wanted to come here and launch one of our films and experience it with Indian audiences, who are some of the most enthusiastic and knowledgeable cinematic audiences in the world. So, it’s such a thrill to be here in this fantastic complex.”

The Odyssey releases in theatres on July 17.