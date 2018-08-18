Who is Priyanka Chopra’s beau Nick Jonas?

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are hosting their engagement bash tonight. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are hosting their engagement bash tonight.

Bollywood star and Hollywood’s newest sensation Priyanka Chopra is reportedly engaged to American singer Nick Jonas. The two stars have taken the internet by storm with their many photos together. The couple had first grabbed eyeballs after they had made their appearance on the Met Gala red carpet in 2017.

Obviously, following the reports, there has been a surge in interest in knowing more about Nick Jonas. For the uninitiated, Nick Jonas is an American singing sensation who first shot to fame after he formed a music band with his brothers Joe and Kevin, collectively called the Jonas brothers. While the first album of the band called “It’s About Time” was not a big hit with the audience, their second album called “Jonas Brothers” caught everyone’s attention. During the same time, they had reached a wider viewership thanks to the Disney channel, where they appeared in television films like Camp Rock, Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam and series Jonas Brothers: Living the Dream and Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the American Singer’s family wedding. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the American Singer’s family wedding.

The brothers owing to some creative differences took a break and later reunited for a while. However, they parted ways to pursue their solo careers. Nick Jonas released his solo self-titled album in 2014 in a collaboration with record company Island Groups. Jonas is also the co-founder of the record company called Safehouse Records. Jonas’ 2016 album “Last Year Was Complicated” was quite the sensation and marked his presence as a solo music artist to look out for in the music scene.

The dating rumours of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas sparked off with their first appearance together at the Met Gala. The dating rumours of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas sparked off with their first appearance together at the Met Gala.

The rumours about Chopra and Jonas started gaining momentum after US Weekly quoted a source confirming that the two are involved romantically with each other. “They are dating and it’s brand new. It’s a good match and they are both interested in each other,” said the source.

Priyanka and Nick are yet to comment on their relationship but going by the huge rock on Priyanka’s finger and the engagement ceremony that is to be held on Saturday, it can be said that the fans will get a confirmation soon. The Jonas’ and the Chopra’s met for dinner on Friday night in Mumbai.

