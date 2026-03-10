‘Rihanna is freaking the f out’: Who is Ivanna Ortiz, the woman who fired shots at the star’s Beverly Hills home?

It was reported earlier that a woman fired multiple shots into the Beverly Hills home of pop music star Rihanna on Sunday. According to a report by the Los Angeles Times, police have identified the suspect as Ivanna Ortiz, who is being held on $10.2 million bail, with officials still investigating the motive for the attack. The report cited a source stating that the shooting occurred at 1:21 p.m. Sunday, while the pop star was at home.

Who is Ivanna Ortiz?

Providing more details about Ivanna Ortiz, the report noted that she had several prior arrests in her home state, according to public records reviewed by The Times. She was involved in a bankruptcy case in 2013, was arrested on suspicion of careless driving in 2021, and was arrested again in 2023 on suspicion of domestic violence and battery. Ortiz was a licensed speech pathologist and had no known affiliation with Rihanna or her partner, rapper A$AP Rocky, the records showed. The report also said that Ortiz frequently posted on Facebook, rapping and dancing while calling out celebrities. In nearly every video, she appeared alone, performing for the camera.