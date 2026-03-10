Click for more updates and latest Hollywood News along with Bollywood and Entertainment updates. Also get latest news and top headlines from India and around the World at The Indian Express.
‘Rihanna is freaking the f out’: Who is Ivanna Ortiz, the woman who fired shots at the star’s Beverly Hills home?
It has come to light that the suspect, Ivanna Ortiz, who fired shots outside Rihanna’s home, had previously shared a Facebook post about the pop star, accusing her of having AIDS.
It was reported earlier that a woman fired multiple shots into the Beverly Hills home of pop music star Rihanna on Sunday. According to a report by the Los Angeles Times, police have identified the suspect as Ivanna Ortiz, who is being held on $10.2 million bail, with officials still investigating the motive for the attack. The report cited a source stating that the shooting occurred at 1:21 p.m. Sunday, while the pop star was at home.
Who is Ivanna Ortiz?
Providing more details about Ivanna Ortiz, the report noted that she had several prior arrests in her home state, according to public records reviewed by The Times. She was involved in a bankruptcy case in 2013, was arrested on suspicion of careless driving in 2021, and was arrested again in 2023 on suspicion of domestic violence and battery. Ortiz was a licensed speech pathologist and had no known affiliation with Rihanna or her partner, rapper A$AP Rocky, the records showed. The report also said that Ortiz frequently posted on Facebook, rapping and dancing while calling out celebrities. In nearly every video, she appeared alone, performing for the camera.
A separate TMZ report said that weeks before the shooting, Ivanna Ortiz shared a Facebook post about Rihanna, accusing her of having AIDS. “@badgalriri Are you there? Cause I was waiting for your AIDS 5-head self to say something to me directly instead of sneaking around like you talking to me where I’m not at,” Ortiz posted on Facebook on February 23, 2026.
‘Rihanna is freaking the f out’
According to police, Ortiz fired multiple rounds from inside her vehicle toward the celebrity’s home. No injuries were reported in the incident. A separate report from People said Rihanna is still reeling after the incident, citing a source who described it as “terrifying” for the star, but added that “thankfully everyone is safe.”
“Even with a great security team in place, it’s scary to realize that something like this can still happen,” the source said. “Rihanna heard the shots, but was initially confused about what happened. She doesn’t understand why someone would target her family.” A second source added that she “is freaking the f out” over the incident.
According to Page Six, the singer is taking extra security precautions and has even rescheduled an upcoming photo shoot because of the incident.
