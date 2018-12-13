Who is Aquaman?

Jason Momoa’s Aquaman is almost here. It releases in India a full week before it does in the US. Its already running in China and has already broken some box office records. James Wan, known for the Conjuring franchise, directs the film.

Unlike the DC Comics Trinity — Superman, Batman and Wonder Woman — Aquaman is a lesser-known inhabitant of the DC universe. But the character is still one of the oldest comic-book superheroes (older than Wonder Woman, even). Created by Paul Norris and Mort Weisinger, Aquaman debuted in 1941.

Although you have seen Jason Momoa as Aquaman in small roles in three movies, Aquaman will be the first movie in which he will get a chance to show his full prowess as the protector of the deep.

Aquaman was the founding member of the Justice League, but remained one of the least popular characters in the superhero team. This is despite an arguably fascinating origin story.

The character’s reputation received further damage thanks to the infamous Super Friends cartoon series that broadcast during the 1970s and 1980s. Arthur Curry (Aquaman’s real name) was depicted as a weak superhero with sort of funny superpowers. DC has ever since tried to portray Aquaman as a strong character and built complex storylines around him.

Zack Snyder, previously the lord of DC’s film universe, cast Jason Momoa in Aquaman’s role in furtherance of this goal. And whatever you think of Jason Momoa’s version of Arthur Curry, you will likely not call it weak. The character has been redeemed.

Arthur Curry was born of an Atlantean queen and a human lighthouse keeper. In the movie, he gets caught in the war between the underwater world and the surface world kicked off by his half-brother King Orm.

Counselled by Willem Dafoe’s Nuidis Vulko, he will go with Mera (Amber Heard) on a quest to retrieve the Trident of Neptune to be able to defeat Orm and also Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s fearsome Black Manta, a mysterious high seas mercenary who has a personal grudge against Arthur.

Aquaman releases in India on December 14.