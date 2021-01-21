Who is Adarsh Gourav, the actor from The White Tiger?

Adarsh Gourav plays the role of Balram Halwai in The White Tiger. (Photo: Adarsh Gourav/Instagram)

Actor Adarsh Gourav is awaiting the release of his big project The White Tiger, also starring Priyanka Chopra and Rajkummar Rao. The Netflix film that begins streaming from January 22, is based on Aravind Adiga’s novel of the same name.

The White Tiger is a social satire that explores themes like poverty, corruption, survival and class struggle in India. It takes us on the journey of Balram Halwai’s (Adarsh) rise from a poor villager to a successful entrepreneur, through his highly ambitious plans.

While the film’s trailer hinted that a powerful performance from Adarsh is expected, here’s everything to know about the actor before the release of The White Tiger.

Who is Adarsh Gourav?

Adarsh Gourav is an actor-musician and songwriter.

Where does Adarsh Gourav hail from?

Adarsh Gourav was born in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand and grew up in Mumbai.

Adarsh Gourav’s background

Adarsh is a pass-out of The Drama School, Mumbai. He is also trained in Hindustani classical music for over 9 years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adarsh Gourav (@gouravadarsh)

Adarsh Gourav’s music career

During his school and college days, Adarsh was a frontman for metal and rock band named Steepsky and Oak Island. His Oak Island featured on the show MTV Indies – Never Hide Sounds, for its EP titled “Aliens Cant Jump”. Adarsh has also done playback singing for music veterans like Illayaraja (Chal Chalein) and Sukhwinder Singh (Black and White).

Adarsh Gourav’s initial work

Adarsh has been doing TV commercials since his teenage. He’s done commercial campaigns for brands like Cadbury, Nescafe, Airtel, Dominos, Hotstar and others. He has also participated in The Desi Variety Show by Cyrus Sahukar on Zoom TV.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adarsh Gourav (@gouravadarsh)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adarsh Gourav (@gouravadarsh)

Adarsh Gourav’s Bollywood films

Adarsh did small roles in movies like Karan Johar’s My Name Is Khan, Manoj Bajyapee starrer Rukh, Madly by Anurag Kashyap and Sridevi’s Mom.

Adarsh Gourav’s work on digital medium

Adarsh has done projects for the web like Netflix series Leila, Amazon Prime Video’s Die Trying and Hostel Daze, among more.