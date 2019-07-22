There were reports that an Eternals movie was in development at Marvel Studios, and it was confirmed at the ongoing San Diego Comic-Con. The Chloe Zhao directorial has an all-star cast led by Angelina Jolie, Kumail Nanjiani, Richard Madden and Salma Hayek.

But who are the Eternals?

The Eternals came from the incredibly fertile imagination of legendary comic-book writer and artist Jack Kirby. Eternals are an advanced race of humanoids. They were created by the Celestials, who are one of the oldest living beings in the universe. Kurt Russell’s Ego, who appeared in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2, was one Celestial.

The Celestials visited the earth millions of years ago and experimented upon the proto-humans. These experiments resulted in Eternals and Deviants. While the former was tasked to be the defenders of the earth, the latter was a destructive force and had misshapen figures. The two races have been engaged in a war for millions of years.

Like the name describes, Eternals are immortal. They are also extremely powerful. They have a wide range of superhuman powers like super-strength, flight, telepathy, force field generation, generating illusions and transmutation, and so on.

But some Eternals choose to specialise in one ability. Sersi, for example, has transmutation powers. Also, Ikaris (Richard Madden’s character) uses cosmic energy to exponentially enhance his senses.

Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek, Lia McHugh and Don Lee also star in the Eternals.

It is not clear how will the Eternals fit into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In the comics, they have existed in our solar system from time immemorial. If that is the case in the MCU as well, they would surely have interfered in Thanos’ plans, especially Thanos, in the comics at least, is a Deviant.

The Eternals releases on November 6, 2020.