Where’d You Go, Bernadette trailer: Tired of her life, Cate Blanchett sails for Antarctica

Where’d You Go, Bernadette is an upcoming movie based on the novel of the same name. It stars Cate Blanchett in the lead role. The film features an excellent cast including Billy Crudup, Kristen Wiig, Emma Nelson, James Urbaniak, Judy Greer, Troian Bellisario, Zoë Chao and Laurence Fishburne.

Blanchett plays an architect who is disillusioned with her personal life and is hardly getting any sleep. Fishburne’s character tells Bernadette, “People like you must create. If you don’t, you become a menace to society.”

Later, he says, “There is one answer to all your problems. Get your a** back to work.”

After being completely fed up of all the troubles, Bernadette just escapes. She leaves for Antarctica for a project. There is a sense of wish-fulfillment here. How many of us, after all, have not thought about giving up everything and escaping to, say, a wilderness?

“It’s twice the challenge anyone ever imagines, with long stretches without sleep and exercise,” she is told. “Sounds like I’ve been training for this for the last 20 years,” Bernadette replies.

The movie looks great. Boyhood director Richard Linklater is helming it.

The official synopsis states, “Based on the runaway bestseller, Where’d You Go, Bernadette is an inspiring comedy about Bernadette Fox (Academy Award winner Cate Blanchett), a loving mom who becomes compelled to reconnect with her creative passions after years of sacrificing herself for her family. Bernadette’s leap of faith takes her on an epic adventure that jump-starts her life and leads to her triumphant rediscovery.”