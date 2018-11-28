Marvel fans in India are waiting for the Avengers 4 trailer

Avengers: Infinity War ended on a cliffhanger. So much so, that fans across the world have been waiting for its final part with bated breath. But before that, it is the trailer of Avengers 4 which everyone is looking forward to. And while Marvel is doing everything to keep the suspense intact, the excitement is only increasing by the day.

For weeks now, fan clubs across social media have been buzzing with rumours that Russo Brothers might drop the trailer of Avengers 4 soon. Indian fans have now posted the big question – “Where is Avengers 4 trailer?”, which quickly went viral.

YouTube sensation Ashish Chanchlani started asking the big question on the whereabouts of the trailer.

Check out Ashish Chanchlani’s video:

Soon enough the hashtag #whereistheavengers4trailer began topping trending charts. Actor Rana Daggubati, who had dubbed for Thanos in the film’s Telugu version, also tweeted about the trailer. He wrote, “#WhereistheAvengers4Trailer? Don’t make Thanos ask again!”

Check out some fan videos asking the makers to release the Avengers 4 trailer:

Here are some of memes from Avengers fans:

@MarvelStudios @Russo_Brothers , Please give us an announcement of the trailer for #Avengers4. We cannot wait anymore. A simple announcement about the trailer will not be spoiling anything 😭😭. Make this happen Marvel!! #WhereIsTheAvengers4Trailer @ashchanchlani @MarvelStudios pic.twitter.com/uD5GMrURvF — Farmaan Md (@iamfarmaan) November 25, 2018

@Marvel_India tum logo ko steve rogers ke virginity ki kasam#WhereIsTheAvengers4Trailer — Ashish Chanchlani (@ashchanchlani) November 23, 2018

After the shocking events of Avengers: Infinity War, where Thanos wiped off half the universe with the snap of his finger, Marvel’s mightiest superheroes including Black Panther, Doctor Strange, Guardians of the Galaxy, Spider-Man and Scarlet Witch have been turned to dust.

The original Avengers including Iron Man, Captain America, Black Widow, Thor and Hulk will now take it upon themselves to fight the supervillain Thanos. While several fan theories and behind-the-scenes leaked images suggest time travel, a lot more action and adventure is in store, as others like Captain Marvel, Ant-Man and Hawkeye will join the superheroes this time.

The yet untitled Avengers 4 is slated for an April 2019 release.