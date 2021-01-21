scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, January 21, 2021
Must Read

When Tom Holland thought he was going to get fired as Spider-Man

In a recent interview with Variety, Tom Holland said he had a gut feeling about being kicked off the sets of Marvel movies.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | January 21, 2021 11:11:25 am
tom hollandTom Holland was first seen as Spider-Man in Captain America: Civil War. (Photo: AP Images)

For some unexplained reason, Spider-Man star Tom Holland was convinced that he was going to get fired after filming for the blockbuster Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) film Captain America: Civil War.

In a recent interview with Variety, the actor said he had a gut feeling about being kicked off the sets.

The actor said, “From the moment of shooting ‘Civil War’ to ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming,’ I was convinced they were going to fire me. I don’t know why. ‘Civil War’ hadn’t come out yet, and I just didn’t hear anything from anyone. I can’t really explain it. It was awful, but they didn’t — obviously. It’s been crazy, mate. I’ve loved every minute of it.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Tom Holland has since then featured in multiple Marvel movies, including the two Spider-Man films, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Engame.

On the work front, Tom is looking forward to the release of three films — Cherry, Chaos Walking and Unchartered. He was last seen in the Netflix film The Devil All the Time.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

salman khan, hina khan, gauahar khan, asim riaz
12 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Jan 21: Latest News

Advertisement