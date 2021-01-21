When Tom Holland thought he was going to get fired as Spider-Man

Tom Holland was first seen as Spider-Man in Captain America: Civil War. (Photo: AP Images)

For some unexplained reason, Spider-Man star Tom Holland was convinced that he was going to get fired after filming for the blockbuster Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) film Captain America: Civil War.

In a recent interview with Variety, the actor said he had a gut feeling about being kicked off the sets.

The actor said, “From the moment of shooting ‘Civil War’ to ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming,’ I was convinced they were going to fire me. I don’t know why. ‘Civil War’ hadn’t come out yet, and I just didn’t hear anything from anyone. I can’t really explain it. It was awful, but they didn’t — obviously. It’s been crazy, mate. I’ve loved every minute of it.”

Tom Holland has since then featured in multiple Marvel movies, including the two Spider-Man films, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Engame.

On the work front, Tom is looking forward to the release of three films — Cherry, Chaos Walking and Unchartered. He was last seen in the Netflix film The Devil All the Time.