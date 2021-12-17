scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, December 17, 2021
MUST READ

When Tobey Maguire said that his ‘ego was rubbed’ after being asked to audition for Spider-Man

In an old interview, Tobey Maguire admitted that he felt insulted after being asked to audition for the role of Spider-Man.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
December 17, 2021 8:23:47 pm
sam raimi on spiderman 4Tobey Maguire played Spider-Man in 2000 (Marvel)

Actor Tobey Maguire, who played Spider-Man in a trilogy of films directed by Sam Raimi, felt rather insulted when he had to audition for the role initially, as the studio was not convinced about his ability to do justice to the action required in the films.

In an old interview with Howard Stern, Tobey revealed that he wasn’t afraid of being typecast. Talking about how he developed the physique of a superhero, he said, “I worked out for five months, six days a week, and was eating four-six meals a day. I had a nutritionist.” Tobey Maguire played the role of the web-slinger in Spider-Man (2002), Spider-Man 2 (2004), and Spider-Man 3 (2007).

Also Read |Spider-Man No Way Home box office collection Day 1: Tom Holland’s MCU film earns Rs 32.67 crore

Speaking about the process of landing the role, Tobey added that for director Sam Raimi, he was good to go as Spider-Man, but ‘the studio wasn’t sold’ on him. So Raimi had to work hard to convince the studio. “We first did an audition on a video tape in a little room. They got it, they took a couple of weeks to see it.” Asked if he felt insulted, he said, “My ego was a little rubbed.” After the studio saw the tape, they agreed that he could act, but also wanted him to do an action scene. “So we did a proper screen test, so I wore a blue unitard. The unitard compresses your muscles, so you couldn’t see that I was in good shape, I peeled the thing down, so I did the fight scene topless.”

After Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield played the role of Spider-Man in the two Amazing Spider-Man movies, before Tom Holland took over as the character in a new set of films set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, the third solo Spidey film in the MCU after Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home, released on December 16 in India.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Kangana Ranaut, Neha Kakkar, Nia Sharma: 8 celebrity photos you should not miss

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Dec 17: Latest News

Advertisement