When Sandra Bullock wanted to be fired from a film

Sandra Bullock wanted to be dismissed from a movie. Sandra Bullock wanted to be dismissed from a movie.

Actress Sandra Bullock asked to be dismissed from a movie early in her career because of a “situation” she found herself in with a figure of authority.

“Very early on in my career, I had a situation on a film, which was hard. It came from a person of authority. I kept deflecting it with humour and it didn’t work. Finally, I said, ‘Please, just fire me.’ It was a lesson,” Bullock told Sunday Times magazine. “After that, I tended to remove anything that could be misconstrued as sexual. I locked it down,” she added.

The 53-year-old star always tries to navigate tough situations with humour, such as an uncomfortable interview with the Today show host Matt Lauer, who spent four minutes of a 2009 interview with her questioning her about a single nude scene, reports femalefirst.co.uk. Asked if she regrets not seeming more outraged, she said: “That’s how I’ve always navigated tricky situations. That’s how I’ve survived.”

Earlier in an interview to the Instyle magazine about her 500,000 dollar donation to the Time’s Up campaign she had said that the movement is not just about the actors. “It’s about the single mom who’s been abused, bullied, and sexually harassed… it’s our duty to do whatever we can to help. I can safely say there is not one person I know who hasn’t experienced some form of harassment or doesn’t know someone it’s happened to.

It happened to me when I was 16. And you’re paralyzed to a degree… up until recently it was the victim [who] was shamed, not the perpetrator,” she said.

The Oscar-winning star’s movie Ocean’s 8, which was a huge success at the US box office, is set to release in India on June 22.

(With inputs from IANS)

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd