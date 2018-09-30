Tom Hardy’s Venom will release on October 5 in India. Tom Hardy’s Venom will release on October 5 in India.

This is something that does not happen very often. British Pakistani actor Riz Ahmed got Tom Hardy to say the famous Bollywood catchphrase, “Mogambo khush hua [Mogambo is happy].” Here’s some help for the uninitiated; late Bollywood actor Amrish Puri’s character Mogambo in the movie Mr. India says the phrase when he is happy. In fact, the character utters the words so often that the line has become one of the most famous utterances by a villain in Bollywood.

Riz Ahmed, who is also a rapper, is starring in Sony’s comic-book film Venom along with Tom Hardy, who is in the lead role. Ahmed has a single called “Mogambo” that is releasing on October 3. The song is said to be inspired by the villain of the same name. So Ahmed and Hardy got together to promote the song and this is why we got to hear Hardy saying the phrase, “Mogambo khush hua”. Riz Ahmed is best known for HBO miniseries called The Night Of. He won an Emmy for his performance in the series.

Tom Hardy gives us his best #mogambo – what’s the verdict?

Think u can do better?

Post urs here with #mogambo before the single drops Oct 3rd… pic.twitter.com/TEkyvi9vdt — Riz Ahmed (@rizmc) September 30, 2018

Meanwhile, Venom, which is based on the famous Marvel Comics character, will release on October 5 in India. Usually found in Spider-Man’s stories, this movie’s Venom would be independent of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that has Tom Holland’s Spider-Man in it. Sony is said to be building its own comic-book universe populated by Spider-verse characters, minus the Spider-Man — for now at least.

The synopsis of the movie says, “One of Marvel’s most enigmatic, complex and badass characters comes to the big screen, starring Academy-Award nominated actor Tom Hardy as the lethal protector Venom.”

