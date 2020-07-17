When Jim Carrey was told he had only ten minutes to live

Jim Carrey was last seen in Sonic the Hedgehog. (Photo: Reuters) Jim Carrey was last seen in Sonic the Hedgehog. (Photo: Reuters)

Hollywood actor Jim Carrey, best known for his roles in Dumb and Dumber, The Truman Show, Ace Ventura among more, recently appeared via Zoom on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon where he spoke about the fake missile alert that was issued in Hawaii in 2018.

Carrey shared that the cover art of his book Memoirs and Misinformation was actually his photograph that was taken during the fake missile alert. His assistant had called him crying and told him that there was only ten minutes left for them to live. He tried getting off the island but couldn’t.

Jim Carrey ultimately looked out towards the ocean and thought about all the great things that have happened in his life and felt grateful. Thankfully, the alert was fake.

Jim Carrey was last seen in the video game-inspired movie Sonic the Hedgehog where he played the mad scientist Dr Robotnik. Carrey’s performance was the highlight of the film. Recently, his TV series Kidding was cancelled after two seasons.

