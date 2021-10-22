How Jeff Goldblum became a viral meme, thanks to Jurassic Park: ‘There was nothing sexy going on’

Few Hollywood actors have enjoyed the kind of longevity that American actor Jeff Goldblum has. But for the slightly odd (and that is meant in the best way possible), eccentric and unique personality he seems to exude in his interviews, one would have believed Goldblum to only star in those parallel, independent movies. But Jeff has done it all. In fact, he is more popular for his appearances in big blockbusters like Jurassic Park franchise, Independence Day: Resurgence and Marvel movie Thor Ragnarok.

A proficient piano player, Jeff has his own jazz band called Jeff Goldblum and the Mildred Snitzer Orchestra, that released their first album The Capitol Studio Sessions three years ago. He has also marked his presence in the television world, in well-known shows like Law & Order, and Will and Grace. For the latter, he had bagged an Emmy nomination too.

More from Hollywood | Disney delays Doctor Strange, Black Panther, Thor sequels

But even after all these years, Goldblum might be the most sensational thing on the internet thanks to one wildly popular meme which features him almost shirtless from the Steven Spielberg directorial Jurassic Park. Yes, that one. You might have come across it many times on social media. In fact, the meme caught so much heat that Goldblum was being asked about it in interviews too. In an interview three years ago with IGN, the actor opened up about the sequence in his signature style. A wild gesture of hands to represent the unbuttoning of shirt, Goldblum said that the place where they were shooting was supposed to represent Costa Rica, and he had just been patted by a dinosaur no less, on-screen. Therefore, his character was lying on a table bare-chested as his wound was being examined.

“I forget if it was Steven (Spielberg, the filmmaker), or whether it was just me who wanted to do it (laughs). I think it was some natural sweat going on. I think I was suffering manfully, and that is the story. (Contrary to popular belief), there was nothing sexy going on there and there still may not be, but they made that funko pop doll with me and my shirt off, yeah,” the actor said lightly.

And now Jeff is gearing up to return to the world of dinos again with the 2022 release Jurassic World: Dominion. The film also marks the return of the original cast like Laura Dern and Sam Neill alongside Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard.