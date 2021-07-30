When Jawaharlal Nehru went to US to visit Disneyland, took Jungle Cruise ride with Walt Disney

Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt’s upcoming Disney fantasy adventure movie Jungle Cruise is based on the eponymous riverboat ride of the same name in Disney theme parks.

The Jungle Cruise ride is one of the oldest Disney rides, constituted in 1955. One of the two people who enjoyed the ride was Walt Disney, the co-founder of the company that bears his name. Nehru had visited Anaheim, US in 1961 so that ‘he could see Disneyland’, according to an old New York Times report.

The second person will be somebody that Indians will recognise instantly. It was none other than the first prime minister of the country, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru.

Johnson, who plays the role of Captain Frank Wolff in the Jaume Collet-Serra directorial, revealed the tidbit via a promo video of the movie. In the video, he can be seen recounting the history of the iconic ride. Watch the video above.

He captioned the video, “Cool JUNGLE CRUISE history: in 1955 Walt Disney himself was the skipper 🥃. Here’s a behind these scenes look at our massive and visually spectacular sets in Hawaii that were built on thousands of acres of land and reservoir. No CGI, but built from scratch to achieve an authentic Amazonian feel and tapestry. An enormous cinematic creation designed to take you and your families on THE ADVENTURE OF A LIFETIME! We had the best time, so much fun and so will you! Enjoy JUNGLE CRUISE in theaters worldwide & on DISNEY+ THIS FRIDAY!!! 🚢💀🌴🐆 🗺 🥃🌍.”

According to a NYT report published in November 1961, “Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru of India arrived at Los Angeles today and almost immediately began a three-hour tour of Disneyland. Mr. Nehru, who flew here from New York for a two-day visit was greeted by Mayor Samuel W. Yorty, who said with a smile, that he understood Mr. Nehru was making his first visit to Southern California so that he could see Disneyland.”

Jungle Cruise also stars Édgar Ramírez, Jack Whitehall, Jesse Plemons, and Paul Giamatti. Meanwhile, Jungle Cruise has received mostly positive reviews. It has scored 63 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes.

The critical consensus reads, “Its craft isn’t quite as sturdy as some of the classic adventures it’s indebted to, but Jungle Cruise remains a fun, family-friendly voyage.”