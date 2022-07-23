When Daniel Radcliffe spoke about one-night stands with Harry Potter fans, said age-difference between him and his first sexual partner would ‘freak people out’

July 23, 2022 8:11:18 pm
Actor Daniel Radcliffe is someone many millennials have watched grow up in front of their eyes, so it’s always going to be a little jarring to hear him talk frankly about his addiction to alcohol or his sex life, which he has, many times. Best known for playing Harry Potter in eight blockbuster films, the actor turned 33 on Saturday.
Radcliffe played the antagonist in the successful action/rom-com The Lost City earlier this year, but he’s no stranger to taking creative risks. As a teenager, he sent his fans into a tizzy when he appeared in the play Equus, which required him to be (literally) naked on stage. It was around the same time that Radcliffe developed a drinking habit, which he has spoken about often in interviews.
The same interviews also addressed his adulthood, and everything that entails. In a 2012 interview with The Mirror, he was asked if he’s ever agreed to sleep with Harry Potter fans. He said, “I was always very nervous about the groupie thing. I like to like somebody before I sleep with them. You know you’re going to have to talk to them afterwards, even if it is a one-night stand. I have… I mean, that has happened, but generally speaking I’ve known the person. Apart from a few times when I was drinking. Besides, I like having a girlfriend. I have a crazy life… somebody will tell me we’re going to an airport and I know vaguely what we’re doing but I have no idea when, so I take it a day at a time.”
An old interview with the now-defunct Details magazine noted that Radcliffe “celebrated reaching Britain’s age of consent, 16, almost three years ago, in the customary manner, with an older girlfriend.” Radcliffe said that the age-difference between them “wasn’t ridiculous, but it would freak some people out.”
Subscriber Only Stories
He provided more details in an interview with Elle magazine in 2014. He said, “It was with somebody I’d gotten to know well. I’m happy to say I’ve had a lot better sex since then, but it wasn’t as horrendously embarrassing as a lot of other people’s were—like my friend who got drunk and did it with a stranger under a bridge.”
Radcliffe has been with girlfriend Erin Darke for a decade. Earlier this year, he told People, “I’ve got a really nice life. I’ve been with my girlfriend for a decade pretty much. We’re really happy.”
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
This Ranbir Kapoor film is big, bad, loud and messyPremium
How to move WhatsApp chats from Android to iPhone
Latest News
WHO declares monkeypox a global emergency
If there’s an opportunity, we all would like to meet Sindhu & Neeraj: India women’s team coach Ramesh Powar on CWG 22
English cricketer hits 410 for highest score this century
Was backing my yorkers to come good: Mohammed Siraj talks to Shreyas Iyer about the last over against WI
UP Police makes 5th arrest in Lulu Mall namaz case
Partha Chatterjee arrest: TMC leadership should be probed for corruption, says BJP
Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain co-actors remember Deepesh Bhan: ‘A man with a heart of gold, you will be missed’
Annual Hemingway look-alike contest begins in US’ Florida Keys
‘Stronger everyday’: Esha Gupta’s circuit routine is worth your time
Rahul Shewale interview: ‘Despite our differences and problems, Sena MPs accept Uddhav Thackeray’s leadership even today’
Karnataka: 40 students fall sick after eating midday meal
As United sign off their tour Down Under, Ronaldo posts a cryptic tweet