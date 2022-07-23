When Daniel Radcliffe spoke about one-night stands with Harry Potter fans, said age-difference between him and his first sexual partner would ‘freak people out’

Actor Daniel Radcliffe is someone many millennials have watched grow up in front of their eyes, so it’s always going to be a little jarring to hear him talk frankly about his addiction to alcohol or his sex life, which he has, many times. Best known for playing Harry Potter in eight blockbuster films, the actor turned 33 on Saturday.

Radcliffe played the antagonist in the successful action/rom-com The Lost City earlier this year, but he’s no stranger to taking creative risks. As a teenager, he sent his fans into a tizzy when he appeared in the play Equus, which required him to be (literally) naked on stage. It was around the same time that Radcliffe developed a drinking habit, which he has spoken about often in interviews.

The same interviews also addressed his adulthood, and everything that entails. In a 2012 interview with The Mirror, he was asked if he’s ever agreed to sleep with Harry Potter fans. He said, “I was always very nervous about the groupie thing. I like to like somebody before I sleep with them. You know you’re going to have to talk to them afterwards, even if it is a one-night stand. I have… I mean, that has happened, but generally speaking I’ve known the person. Apart from a few times when I was drinking. Besides, I like having a girlfriend. I have a crazy life… somebody will tell me we’re going to an airport and I know vaguely what we’re doing but I have no idea when, so I take it a day at a time.”

An old interview with the now-defunct Details magazine noted that Radcliffe “celebrated reaching Britain’s age of consent, 16, almost three years ago, in the customary manner, with an older girlfriend.” Radcliffe said that the age-difference between them “wasn’t ridiculous, but it would freak some people out.”

He provided more details in an interview with Elle magazine in 2014. He said, “It was with somebody I’d gotten to know well. I’m happy to say I’ve had a lot better sex since then, but it wasn’t as horrendously embarrassing as a lot of other people’s were—like my friend who got drunk and did it with a stranger under a bridge.”

Radcliffe has been with girlfriend Erin Darke for a decade. Earlier this year, he told People, “I’ve got a really nice life. I’ve been with my girlfriend for a decade pretty much. We’re really happy.”