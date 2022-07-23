scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 23, 2022

When Daniel Radcliffe spoke about one-night stands with Harry Potter fans, said age-difference between him and his first sexual partner would ‘freak people out’

Daniel Radcliffe has always given straightforward answers in his interviews, especially when he's addressed topics like his alcohol addiction and his sex life as a young star.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 23, 2022 8:11:18 pm
Daniel Radcliffe, harry potter, Daniel Radcliffe harry potterDaniel Radcliffe in the last Harry Potter movie, Deathly Hallows – Part 2. (Photo: Warner Bros)

Actor Daniel Radcliffe is someone many millennials have watched grow up in front of their eyes, so it’s always going to be a little jarring to hear him talk frankly about his addiction to alcohol or his sex life, which he has, many times. Best known for playing Harry Potter in eight blockbuster films, the actor turned 33 on Saturday.

Radcliffe played the antagonist in the successful action/rom-com The Lost City earlier this year, but he’s no stranger to taking creative risks. As a teenager, he sent his fans into a tizzy when he appeared in the play Equus, which required him to be (literally) naked on stage. It was around the same time that Radcliffe developed a drinking habit, which he has spoken about often in interviews.

Also read |When Aishwarya Rai schooled a French reporter for asking why she doesn’t do nude scenes: ‘Stick to your job, brother’

The same interviews also addressed his adulthood, and everything that entails. In a 2012 interview with The Mirror, he was asked if he’s ever agreed to sleep with Harry Potter fans. He said, “I was always very nervous about the groupie thing. I like to like somebody before I sleep with them. You know you’re going to have to talk to them afterwards, even if it is a one-night stand. I have… I mean, that has happened, but generally speaking I’ve known the person. Apart from a few times when I was drinking. Besides, I like having a girlfriend. I have a crazy life… somebody will tell me we’re going to an airport and I know vaguely what we’re doing but I have no idea when, so I take it a day at a time.”

An old interview with the now-defunct Details magazine noted that Radcliffe “celebrated reaching Britain’s age of consent, 16, almost three years ago, in the customary manner, with an older girlfriend.” Radcliffe said that the age-difference between them “wasn’t ridiculous, but it would freak some people out.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Who is Arpita Mukherjee?Premium
Who is Arpita Mukherjee?
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express —MTP to MSP with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express —MTP to MSP with MCQs
Why class based regiments have survived test of time in Indian ArmyPremium
Why class based regiments have survived test of time in Indian Army
Credit card on UPI: NPCI in talks with banks for pilotPremium
Credit card on UPI: NPCI in talks with banks for pilot

He provided more details in an interview with Elle magazine in 2014. He said, “It was with somebody I’d gotten to know well. I’m happy to say I’ve had a lot better sex since then, but it wasn’t as horrendously embarrassing as a lot of other people’s were—like my friend who got drunk and did it with a stranger under a bridge.”

Radcliffe has been with girlfriend Erin Darke for a decade. Earlier this year, he told People, “I’ve got a really nice life. I’ve been with my girlfriend for a decade pretty much. We’re really happy.”

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
ODIs are 'just a drag now,' the format is 'kind of dying': Akram

ODIs are 'just a drag now,' the format is 'kind of dying': Akram

'I am the underdog', says UK PM candidate Rishi Sunak

'I am the underdog', says UK PM candidate Rishi Sunak

Walter Andersen writes: How Modi reshaped the BJP
ICYMI

Walter Andersen writes: How Modi reshaped the BJP

Premium
Soorarai Pottru, Jai Bhim: Suriya is new face of Tamil cinema’s bravery

Soorarai Pottru, Jai Bhim: Suriya is new face of Tamil cinema’s bravery

Delhi: Woman gang-raped inside station, 4 railway employees held

Delhi: Woman gang-raped inside station, 4 railway employees held

Sri Lanka’s new PM Dinesh Gunawardena, and his India connect
Explained

Sri Lanka’s new PM Dinesh Gunawardena, and his India connect

This Ranbir Kapoor film is big, bad, loud and messy
Shamshera review

This Ranbir Kapoor film is big, bad, loud and messy

Premium
Flo-Jo, the athlete who even the fastest living woman Shericka Jackson couldn't beat

Flo-Jo, the athlete who even the fastest living woman Shericka Jackson couldn't beat

Premium
How to move WhatsApp chats from Android to iPhone
ExpressBasics

How to move WhatsApp chats from Android to iPhone

Google Pixel 6a review: The software phone

Google Pixel 6a review: The software phone

Premium
Why oil-pulling is good for dental hygiene

Why oil-pulling is good for dental hygiene

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Liger trailer launch: Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Panday get lots of love in Hyderabad, Ranveer joins the team in Mumbai
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jul 23: Latest News
Advertisement