Monday, June 28, 2021
When Chris Evans was left emotional seeing Captain America lift Thor’s Mjölnir in Avengers Endgame

Avengers: Endgame (2019) was the second installment in the two-part culmination of MCU's Infinity Saga. It also gave the perfect send-off to the original six Avengers, including Captain America played by Chris Evans.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
June 28, 2021 3:31:40 pm
chris evans avengers endgame captain americaCaptain America lifting Thor's Mjölnir was one of the most striking moments of Avengers: Endgame. (Photo: Screenshot/Marvel)

Captain America aka Chris Evans watched Avengers: Endgame just like the rest of the world. The Hollywood star chose to see the film with fans. This was unlike his other movies, which he mostly saw much before the release.

Talking to Empire magazine earlier this year, Evans had revealed that he deliberately chose to sit through the entire premiere that filled him with pride and gratitude. “Normally I see the films I work on well in advance, and I rarely sit through premieres (too much anxiety). But being the last installment of a 10-year journey, I wanted to experience this final film the same way the audience would. When Cap lifts Mjölnir, our theatre went absolutely berserk. Even though I knew the moment was coming, I still got emotional. In the following weeks, friends and family would send me clips from theatres around the world.”

 

Also read |How Captain America’s deleted scene from Avengers Endgame landed in Loki

Chris added, “Seeing those reactions, and knowing that I was lucky enough to be a part of those memories for those people, made me feel a sense of pride and gratitude that I’ll never be able to properly express. In those moments I’m not an actor, or even an adult; I’m a little kid again completely captivated by the power and magic that movies can wield… I’m getting choked up.”

Avengers: Endgame released in 2019 and was the second installment in the two-part culmination of MCU's Infinity Saga. The mega film also gave the perfect send-off to the original six Avengers, including Captain America.

Also read |Avengers Assemble: Thank you Marvel, for all those franchise-defining superhero moments

