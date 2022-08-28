scorecardresearch
Sunday, Aug 28, 2022

When Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman spoke about terminally ill children instead of his cancer diagnosis: ‘It’s a humbling experience…’

While promoting MCU's Black Panther, lead star Chadwick Boseman, who was himself suffering silently from cancer at the time, grew emotional as he remembered two terminally ill children who passed away from the disease.

chadwick bosemanChadwick Boseman passed away in August, 2020. (Photo: Chadwick/Instagram)

Black Panther star and Hollywood actor Chadwick Boseman died today two years ago, during the first wave of the pandemic. Chadwick was silently suffering from cancer and no one knew about his condition except his closest family members. The actor had revealed his diagnosis to neither his friends nor colleagues.

In fact, even during Marvel Cinematic Universe’s blockbuster Black Panther’s promotions, he never let it slip what he had been going through personally. One incident which some fans often quote to recount the actor’s generosity of spirit and empathy is when Chadwick was promoting the movie and was asked by American radio company SiriusXM about his encounter with some of the children he had met while visiting a hospital. During his visit, Chadwick had met two kids, Ian and Natha, who had cancer and then passed away sometime later.

Also Read |Why Chadwick Boseman will always be remembered as Black Panther

Speaking about them, an obviously emotional Chadwick said, “There were two kids, Ian and Nathan, who recently passed from cancer, and throughout our filming, I was communicating with them, knowing they were both terminal. Their parents said to me they are trying to hold on till this movie (Black Panther) comes. And I was like, ‘I gotta go get up to gym, I gotta work. I gotta learn these lines, work on this accent.’ No one thought it will be that meaningful to them.”

“It’s a humbling experience. It put me back in the mind of a kid, because I too lived for such moments, for that toy or video game to come and to experience it. Yeah, it means a lot,” Chadwick concluded as he broke down even as castmates Lupita Nyong’o and Danai Gurira held his hand and comforted him.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
6-airbag rule may be deferred as small-car segment pushes backPremium
6-airbag rule may be deferred as small-car segment pushes back
Bullet train: New govt in Maharashtra clears path for acquisition of landPremium
Bullet train: New govt in Maharashtra clears path for acquisition of land
Maruti Suzuki goes beyond auto, it’s the story of India’s manufacturing p...Premium
Maruti Suzuki goes beyond auto, it’s the story of India’s manufacturing p...
Governors as chancellors: The points of conflictPremium
Governors as chancellors: The points of conflict

Chadwick fought cancer for four years before finally succumbing to it in August, 2020. He was first diagnosed with the illness in 2016 and worked throughout that period tirelessly to give us some of his best work. He was posthumously nominated for an Academy Award as well as an Emmy Award. Some of his more popular works include titles like Black Panther, 42, Marshall, Avengers: Infinity War, Da 5 Blood and Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 28-08-2022 at 08:36:30 am
Next Story

COVID-19: TN sees 534 cases, no fatality

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Bullet train: New govt in Maharashtra clears path for acquisition of land

Bullet train: New govt in Maharashtra clears path for acquisition of land

Premium
Worry and helplessness over Chennai’s new airport

Worry and helplessness over Chennai’s new airport

How Panchayat found its audiences across the country

How Panchayat found its audiences across the country

Premium
6-airbag rule may be deferred as small-car segment pushes back

6-airbag rule may be deferred as small-car segment pushes back

Premium
In absence of toilets, residents risk shame, speeding trains
Letter from Faridabad

In absence of toilets, residents risk shame, speeding trains

Hours after taking over, CJI Lalit holds meet to discuss backlog of cases

Hours after taking over, CJI Lalit holds meet to discuss backlog of cases

How the creators of 'Ghar Waapsi' made the idea of the provincial a runway success

How the creators of 'Ghar Waapsi' made the idea of the provincial a runway success

Premium
Manipur teen wins India’s 1st world judo title, Georgia town celebrates

Manipur teen wins India’s 1st world judo title, Georgia town celebrates

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Shibani Dandekar Farhan Akhtar
Shibani Dandekar turns 42: Revisiting her love story with Farhan Akhtar
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 28: Latest News
Advertisement