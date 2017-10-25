What’s Your Number actor Anna Faris narrates her own sexual harassment story

Actress Anna Faris participates in the BUILD Speaker Series to discuss her new memoir, “Unqualified”, at AOL Studios on Monday, Oct. 23, 2017, in New York. (Source: AP Photo) Actress Anna Faris participates in the BUILD Speaker Series to discuss her new memoir, “Unqualified”, at AOL Studios on Monday, Oct. 23, 2017, in New York. (Source: AP Photo)

Actor Anna Faris has come forward and narrated her own experience of sexual harassment. The ‘What’s Your Number?’ actor revealed on her podcast ‘Unqualified’ that an unnamed director “slapped” her behind during a movie shoot. “I was doing a scene where I was on a ladder and I was supposed to be taking books off a shelf and he slapped my a** in front of the crew so hard,” said the actor.

She said all she could do was to “giggle”. “I remember looking around and I remember seeing the crew members being like, ‘Wait, what are you going to do about that? That seemed weird.’ And that’s how I dismissed it. The incident made Faris feel “small” and she says the director would not have tried it on “the lead male”.

Faris said “women are conditioned to giggle” but they would be labeled a “b***h or difficult”, if they were to anything about such incidents. “That would be the best of circumstances. I guess what I do is I laugh. It puts everyone at ease. That’s the defense mode you go into,” she added. Faris joins a growing list of women who have come forward and narrated their stories about sexual harassment and sexual misconduct from men at work in the wake of Harvey Weinstein scandal.

More than 50 women, including celebrities such as Lupita Nyong’o, Lena Headey, Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie and Cara Delevingne, have come forward to accuse the Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein of sexually harassing them. Days ago, Oscar-nominated director James Toback was accused of sexual harassment by 38 women, a number which now has surpassed 200, according to a report in Los Angeles Times.

