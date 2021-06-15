What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim actor Park Seo-joon joins Captain Marvel 2 cast

For those who keep up with K-dramas might be excited to know that a very familiar face would be joining the cast of the Captain Marvel sequel. Park Seo-joon, who was part of the award-winning Parasite, as well as numerous other South Korean television shows, would be starring in the film that is titled The Marvels.

According to Starnews Korea, Seo-joon has been roped in for a role in the Brie Larson film, and would be leaving for the United States in the second half of 2021, to begin shooting. Seo-joon is known for his roles in romantic comedies such What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim, She Was Pretty as well as the inspiring Itaewon Class.

The anticipation surrounding The Marvels is palpable, as apart from following its $1.13 billion success of the first film, it’s also playing host to some major actors and characters. Teyonah Paris, who played Monica Rambeau in the Disney Plus series WandaVision and Inman Vellani as Kamala Khan, will be in the sequel as well. Zawe Ashton will play the big bad.

There are rumours that the film would be an adaptation of the comic-book event Secret Invasion, which will have its own Disney Plus show.

With Seo-joon joining the cast of The Marvels, the wait will get even harder for fans. Directed by Nia DaCosta, It is slated to release in theaters on November 11, 2022.