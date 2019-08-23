Here is what Spider-Man’s exit from MCU means

While it is possible that Disney and Sony may hammer out a new deal that is agreeable to both sides, for now Spider-Man as a character has ceased to exist in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

This is for the most part a bad thing, particularly if you are a huge MCU fan who liked having Tom Holland’s wall crawler. The future MCU movies will have to do a lot of explaining as to why one of the most well-known faces disappeared into thin air.

Far From Home, the second Spider-Man movie in the MCU, ended on a moment that was certainly going to be addressed in the sequel. However, that was not to be.

Needless to say, both Sony and Disney/Marvel benefitted from this arrangement and this is a loss for both the studios. MCU got one of the most popular comic-book characters in the world. And Sony got the expertise of the execs and creatives at Marvel Studios for their Spider-Man movies.

Like everything, there is a positive side here too. Sony owning Spider-Man solely means he can finally cross paths with Venom. Tom Hardy’s anti-hero comic-book movie was anything but boring. Despite your opinion about the film’s structure, pacing and characterisation, Hardy himself was superb as Venom and the film never stopped being impressive so long as he was on the screen. It would be quite exciting to see him squaring off with Tom Holland’s Spidey.

Also, with Sony hell-bent on using Spidey’s supporting characters (like Morbeus with Jared Leto in the starring role), they finally can use Spider-Man in the shared universe they are developing.

Sure, Spider-Man movies produced solely by Sony have been largely unimpressive of late (The Amazing Spider-Man series, for instance). But they also delivered a top-notch animated Spider-Man movie, which is for me the best superhero movie — Marvel or DC — of the decade: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

This was thanks to the involvement of Phil Lord, his partner Christopher Miller and others. Nothing stops Sony from recruiting creatives like Lord, Miller and others for live-action Spider-Man and delivering quality Spider-Man movies again. If other Spider-People like Miles Morales are also in the film, we won’t miss the absence of MCU characters like Nick Fury.