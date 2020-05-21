What is Justice League Snyder Cut?

The Snyder Cut of Justice League will come out on HBO Max next year. (Photo @hbomax/Twitter) The Snyder Cut of Justice League will come out on HBO Max next year. (Photo @hbomax/Twitter)

Warner Bros will release the Snyder Cut version of Justice League on HBO Max next year. The news took many by surprise.

The reason for this surprise was few apart from Zack Snyder fans really believed Snyder Cut existed. Snyder fans had been clamouring (and petitioning) Warner Bros to release the original vision of the filmmaker as he wanted. It even took gigantic proportions with a billboard at Times Square. And finally, Warner Bros is giving fans what they want.

But what will it be?

My best guess is the Snyder Cut of Justice League will be the version Zack Snyder was making before he had to leave due to a family tragedy. Joss Whedon, who was already attached as a screenwriter, took over his duties and the released movie was said to be more Whedon’s than Snyder’s.

Snyder has also helmed Man of Steel and Batman v Superman for Warner Bros’ DC film universe. While the former received mixed reviews and was commercially a hit, the latter was excoriated by critics but managed to mint moolah.

With Justice League, Snyder had a plan of three Justice League movies. In the first movie in this trilogy, Steppenwolf was to come to earth for the Mother Boxes (and indeed, he did), but the end was supposed to set up Darkseid, the ruler of Apokolips who is basically a god of evil. The second movie will then have Darkseid invading the earth. By then Green Lantern would have joined the Justice League.

The concluding Justice League movie would have Darkseid succeeding in his plan and enslaving humanity with his anti-life equation, turning earth into a wasteland (remember the Knightmare sequence in Batman v Superman which teased exactly that) while the superheroes fight back in the third act.

It is anybody’s guess whether it will fix the problems the theatrical cut of Justice League had. Justice League had a muddled tone (clearly because it was a product of two directors), a substandard script, poor visual effects and so on.

While the Snyder Cut may be real, according to The Hollywood Reporter (THR) it will require finishing visual effects and a bit of new background score, perhaps bringing back the cast to record more dialogue. THR further reports that it might all cost 20 to 30 million dollars according to sources.

The length of the cut, THR says, is almost four hours and it isn’t known if it will be released in episodes or as a single movie. Whatever the case, this is an unprecedented decision by a major studio to actually pay heed to fans and fulfill their very expensive wish.

Zack Snyder agrees. He told THR, “This return to that pedigree and to let my singular vision of my movie be realized, in this format, in this length, is unprecedented and a brave move.”

Now, can we please talk about remaking the entire final season of Game of Thrones?

