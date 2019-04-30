What Avengers Endgame’s climax means for MCU’s future

Avengers: Endgame is currently running in theaters. The movie concludes the Thanos arc of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, also called the Infinity Saga, the story of Infinity Stones. The film is not the endgame of the MCU, and it will continue as it always has.

The climactic scene of Endgame brought nearly every character in the MCU together in a battle between the superheroes and their allies and Thanos, his Black Order and Outriders. The ‘dead’ characters like Peter Parker, T’Challa and Doctor Strange were snapped into existence again and joined the fight. Carol Danvers also arrived.

After a long, but superbly crafted sequence, Thanos was finally defeated by the man who began it all — Tony Stark. Just when the Mad Titan was about to snap his fingers (while saying “I am inevitable) — this time to completely annihilate the universe — he realised Tony had pilfered all the Infinity Stones for his own gauntlet.

Tony snapped his fingers while uttering, “And I am Iron Man.” And this was how Thanos and every member of his army were snapped out of their existence.

The other big character of the MCU, Captain America, is also out of the MCU now. He had gone inside the time machine to restore the Infinity Stones to their respective places, and also lived his life with Peggy Carter.

Thor’s existence in the MCU is not so clear. He may still be a member of the universe. He joined the Guardians of the Galaxy and may appear in the third film in the franchise. And apparently Thor 4 is coming too.

What happens now in the MCU? Despite no post-credit scene, Avengers: Endgame offers a lot of clues about MCU’s future.

The newer superheroes like Carol Danvers, Peter Parker, T’Challa, Doctor Strange and others are going to lead the future crop of superheroes. Maybe, the New Avengers.

Also, in a welcome move, we are going to see a more diverse cast of characters and more representation in terms of gender and race. Carol Danvers will be the new leader of the Avengers (or whatever they will call it). Valkyrie is the queen of Asgardians now.

T’Challa is certainly going to be a regular member of the new team, and his sister Shuri may also decide to become a superhero (she certainly has all the equipment she needs to become one). Sam Wilson is the new Captain America. Many predicted it would be Bucky Barnes, and the writers have pulled off a surprise here.

Also, we may really see a female MCU movie. It was the female superheroes who rallied against Thanos. Wanda (Scarlet Witch) made his life difficult on her own. This little team-up may be an indication of a bigger team-up to come. But then again this was Gwyneth Paltrow’s swan song as well (as she confirmed in an interview, which first sparked speculation regarding Tony’s death).