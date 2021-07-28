West Side Story’s new teaser shows Tony and Maria’s blossoming romance, watch video

West Side Story is based on the 1957 musical of the same name.

A new teaser of director Steven Spielberg’s highly-anticipated movie West Side Story is out. The short clip introduces the two lead characters Maria and Tony (Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler), and shows how their initial attraction and curiosity blossomed into a romance.

The clip is also special as it features Academy Award-winner Rita Moreno performing the song “Somewhere.”

Check out the new teaser of West Side Story here:

The Steven Spielberg directorial is an adaptation of the 1957 musical of the same name. It was earlier adapted in 1961, with Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins helming the project.

The official synopsis of the movie reads, “Directed by Academy Award winner Steven Spielberg, from a screenplay by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner Tony Kushner, West Side Story tells the classic tale of fierce rivalries and young love in 1957 New York City. This reimagining of the beloved musical stars Ansel Elgort (Tony); Rachel Zegler (María); Ariana DeBose (Anita); David Alvarez (Bernardo); Mike Faist (Riff); Josh Andrés Rivera (Chino); Ana Isabelle (Rosalía); Corey Stoll (Lieutenant Schrank); Brian d’Arcy James (Officer Krupke); and Rita Moreno (as Valentina, who owns the corner store in which Tony works). Moreno – one of only three artists to be honored with Academy, Emmy, GRAMMY, Tony and Peabody Awards – also serves as one of the film’s executive producers.”

West Side Story was earlier supposed to release last year. However, due to the pandemic, its release date has now been pushed to December 10, 2021.