West Side Story makers reveal first look of Ariana DeBose as Anita

The first look of So You Think You Can Dance star Ariana DeBose as Anita in Steven Spielberg’s upcoming romantic musical drama West Side Story is out. West Side Story is an adaptation of the Broadway musical of the same name by Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim.

Advertising

The screenplay of the film is penned by Tony Kushner. Kushner has worked with Spielberg on Munich and Lincoln.

Excited to share the first look at Anita, played by @ArianaDeBose. See her light up the big screen in #WestSideStory, directed by #StevenSpielberg, on December 18, 2020.https://t.co/NjNzw4lOBx pic.twitter.com/YmVwtufPdK — Amblin (@amblin) July 13, 2019

The story is about two rival gangs belonging to two different ethnic groups, white American Jets and the Puerto Rican Sharks. Ansel Elgort’s Tony, a member of American Jets and Rachel Zegler’s Maria, a member of Sharks, fall in love.

Rita Moreno played the role of Anita in the Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins directed 1961 film adaptation of the musical and went on to win the Academy Award in the Best Supporting Actress category.

DeBose has a Broadway background with shows like Motown, Hamilton, A Bronx Tale, Pippin and Summer: The Donna Summer Musical.

Brian d’Arcy James, Curtiss Cook, David Alvarez, Corey Stroll, Mike Faist, Ben Cook and others also star in West Side Story.

The film will hit theatres on December 18, 2020.