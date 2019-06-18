West Side Story first look: Tony and Maria walk hand in hand as Jets and Sharks follow

The first look of Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story is out and is quite reminiscent of the classic that first released in 1961. The first look features the two groups, the Jets and the Sharks led by Maria and Tony. While Maria is being played by newcomer Rachel Zegler, Ansel Elgort (Baby Driver, The Fault in Our Stars) will be seen as Tony.

This Steven Spielberg directorial is an adaptation of the 1957 musical of the same name and is also the remake of the 1961 film that starred Natalie Wood and Richard Beymer.

The first look of the film was shared on the Twitter handle of 20th Century Fox.

Meet the cast of director Steven Spielberg’s #WestSideStory: Maria (newcomer Rachel Zegler), Tony (Ansel Elgort), The Jets (left) and The Sharks (right). pic.twitter.com/KbZ0G0Gu0U — 20th Century Fox (@20thcenturyfox) June 17, 2019

Set in 1950s, the plot of West Side Story revolves around two groups, the Caucasian Americans known as Sharks and the Puerto Ricans known as Jets. The love story between Maria and Tony serves as the crux of the story which was initially inspired by Romeo and Juliet.

West Side Story originally released at a time when musicals were still quite prominent in Hollywood. Musicals aren’t that popular anymore but it has been seen that musicals like La La Land (2016) evoke a sense of nostalgia in the viewers. The nostalgic value is higher with West Side Story as the film was quite loved back in the day. At the time, the film won 10 Academy Awards including Best Picture, Best Director and many others.

Steven Spielberg’s last directorial Ready Player One released in 2018.

West Side Story is being produced by 20th Century Fox and will be distributed by Disney Studios. The film is scheduled to release on December 18, 2020.