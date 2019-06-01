Wesley Snipes to star in Outbreak Z

Toggle Menu
Outbreak Z will follow the story of two SWAT officers on a desperate hunt through an overrun college campus in search of a man who holds a vaccine to a zombie virus.

Actor Wesley Snipes is set to headline the new zombie action thriller, Outbreak Z.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 56-year-old actor will also executive produce the film, which will be directed by Chris Brewster.

The filmmaker is best known for working as a stunt choreographer on films such as Ant-Man and the Wasp, Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Black Panther.

The film’s story, penned by Hamid Torabpour, Clint Narramore and Andrew Kightlinger, follows two SWAT officers on a desperate hunt through an overrun college campus in search of a man who holds a vaccine to a zombie virus.

Additional casting for the film is now underway. The production is expected to start soon in Minnesota.

The project will be produced by Peter Wise, while Torabpour, Camille Torabpour, Dr Mark Smith and Patrick Werksma will be executive producers.

