Wesley Snipes on Marvel’s Blade: Although the news comes as a surprise, it’s all good

Original Blade star Wesley Snipes has asked his fans to calm down after Marvel Studios announced a new film on the vampire superhero with Mahershala Ali.

Advertising

At the San Diego Comic Con last week, Marvel honcho Kevin Feige unveiled the new Blade project which will star the two-time Oscar winner in the title role.

Snipes, in a statement to Entertainment Weekly, said that though he was surprised by the news, it is “all good” with him.

“To all the DAYWALKERS losing their minds right now, chillaaxx. Although the news comes as a surprise, it’s ALL GOOD. Such is the ‘business’ of ‘entertainment!’ Much peace to the MCU crew always a fan. Honour and respect to the grandmaster Stan,” the 56-year-old actor said.

Advertising

He also praised Ali, calling him a “beautiful and talented artist”.

“VAMPIRE BREAKING NEWS!” Message from THE DAYWALKER… Hey MCU, Haven’t we been down this road before? Aye yah, some motherfuckers are always trying to ice skate uphill …hahaha.” 😁😁#daywalkerklique pic.twitter.com/d7XPXr66aQ — WS (@wesleysnipes) July 23, 2019

“Inshallah, we will someday work together. Most importantly to my loyal fans, the incredible outpouring of love is overwhelming. I am grateful for the never-ending support. So, ‘nah fret nah worry, it’s not de end of de story.’ Welcome to the Daywalker Klique,” Snipes added.

Created by Marv Wolfman, Blade first made an appearance in the 1973 comic book “The Tomb of Dracula #10” as a supporting character.

He is a vampire hunter — half-mortal, half-immortal — who tries to rid the world of vampires as a way of avenging his mother, who was killed by a vampire during childbirth.

Snipes first played the part in 1998’s “Blade”, which he followed up with “Blade II” (2002) and “Blade: Trinity” (2004).