Monday, Aug 29, 2022

Weird The Al Yankovic Story trailer: Daniel Radcliffe sheds his Harry Potter image for the ‘weirdest’ performance of his career. Watch video

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story will premiere at Toronto International Film Festival on September 8, and then head to the Roku channel on November 4.

daniel radcliffeDaniel Radcliffe in a still from the movie.

The trailer of Weird: The Al Yankovic Story released on Monday is as weird as one would have expected it to be. Daniel Radcliffe plays the titular role and he dons the strangest costumes for a performance.

The promo also bolsters the message of embracing who you truly are. The video gives a glimpse of how Al actually began writing his songs, and how he was inspired by existing tracks.

Westworld star Evan Rachel Wood also makes an appearance in the trailer as Madonna. In fact, Al Yankovic and Madonna are seen indulging in some heavy-duty intimacy in the clip. At one point, Yankovic’s manager, played by The Office actor Rainn Wilson, informs the artiste that Madonna is a ‘bad influence’ on him.

Apart from being the co-writer of Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, Al Yankovic also serves as an executive producer of the film.

