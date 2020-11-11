We were starving after Game of Thrones: Jason Momoa

Jason Momoa in Game of Thrones. (Photo: Jason Momoa/Instagram)

Hollywood star Jason Momoa, best known for playing Khal Drogo in Game of Thrones, recently revealed he struggled to make ends meet after his stint on the epic fantasy series.

The Aquaman star, in an interview to InStyle magazine, said he was “completely in debt” after starring on the HBO show as he could not get any other work.

“I mean, we were starving after Game of Thrones. I couldn’t get work. It’s very challenging when you have babies and you’re completely in debt,” said Momoa, who has two kids with wife Lisa Bonet.

Jason Momoa played the powerful Dothraki leader Khal Drogo in Games of Thrones. Drogo made an exit after just ten episodes in 2011.

Things turned around when Momoa landed the coveted role of Aquaman in Justice League. He starred in the hit standalone Aquaman film in 2018.

Now the 41-year-old actor has his calendar full till 2024, including a role in the upcoming science-fiction film Dune, co-starring starring Timothée Chalamet and Josh Brolin.

