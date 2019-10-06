We live in really weird times right now: Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds has drawn parallels between his upcoming film Free Guy and the modern world, which he describes as “really weird”.

At a panel during the New York Comic-Con, Reynolds said Free Guy is the only film he felt “fully immersed, engaged in talking about” since Deadpool, reported DigitalSpy.

The film stars Reynolds as a bank teller who discovers he is a background character in an open world video game called Free City that will soon go offline. It also features Jodie Comer, Taika Waititi and Joe Keery.

Reynolds said, “We live in really weird really weird times right now. You’re like watching the news and they’re like, ‘The top story today is the end of the world… Now to find out what’s really happening between Kylie Jenner and Tyga.’ You’re like, ‘What the f**k?!'”

The 42-year-old actor said he felt “kinship” with his character and like him, he also feels like a “background character in the world”.

“This is all sort of happening on some sort of automatic loop that you have no control over, and I just so felt this connection to this character,” Reynolds said. Free Guy will release in July 2020.